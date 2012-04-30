Calrec's Artemis and Hydra2 Make MIRA Mobile's New Production Truck the Most Flexible Yet

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- April 30, 2012 -- Calrec's Artemis Beam audio console has been chosen by outdoor broadcasting giant MIRA Mobile Television for its newest truck, M12HD. The combination of the highly configurable Artemis Beam console and the scalable audio networking and resource sharing capabilities of Calrec's Hydra2 platform has allowed MIRA Mobile to build its most flexible production truck yet.

M12HD, the seventh in MIRA's HD fleet of 53-foot expanding trailers, is scheduled to come into service in June. This fall, M12HD will become the primary A Level truck for the Pac-12 Networks, covering the network's marquee college football and basketball match-ups.

"Pac-12 Networks loved the proposal we made, based on the new truck with the extra potential it offers," said Bill Duncan, director of engineering for MIRA Mobile. "Although M12HD shares many similarities with our other six large HD trucks, the equipment on board is definitely next-generation technology. Artemis and Hydra2 are at the core -- and we aren't even taking full advantage of the potential yet. We're excited about where we will be able to go with this technology."

The Hydra2 system is designed to provide seamless, scalable audio networking and resource sharing. In previous units, Duncan explained, the input and output architecture was bound to the console, but the Hydra2 unit can be placed anywhere inside or outside the truck -- for example in a B unit, in a separate installation, or in a second linked truck. "The massive routing capability that is part and parcel of the system offers enormous flexibility, and as a result we've changed our design philosophy by making the console the center of the truck's audio infrastructure."

The 64-fader Artemis Beam console provides a highly configurable environment that MIRA Mobile's operators can set up easily to suit their own preferences, using settings stored on a USB stick. Settings can include control surface preferences and customized routing, so that operators can instantly configure much of the truck's patching just by loading their settings into the console.

"It's great to see such a long-standing customer as MIRA Mobile so energized by the potential of its fifth Calrec system," said Dave Letson, U.S. regional director of sales at Calrec. "Artemis and Hydra2 really give mobile operations a lot of new flexibility that customers like MIRA can use to deliver an outstanding, innovative service."

About MIRA Mobile Television

MIRA Mobile Television is a remote television production company founded in 1982. MIRA currently operates nine mobile units (seven HD expandos, and two digital expandos). MIRA maintains offices and/or field shops in Portland, Ore., the San Francisco Bay Area, and Vancouver, BC. The company has been providing remote television production services for 30 years, covering regional and national sporting events, entertainment programming, corporate and other special events. MIRA Mobile Television is a partner in Alliance Productions, www.allianceproductions.com. For more information, go to www.miramobile.com.

About Calrec Audio, Ltd.

Calrec Audio, part of D&M Holdings Inc., is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production. A broadcast specialist for more than 40 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters. For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at www.calrec.com and www.community.calrec.com.

Photo Caption: The Calrec Artemis is the center of audio infrastructure for MIRA Mobile Television's M12HD truck.