DFT Introduces FLEXXITY Post Production Software for MAC at NAB 2012

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions that preserve, manage, and deliver your pictures, announces the eagerly awaited FLEXXITY for the Mac. In addition to supporting a Linux workflow, FLEXXITY (V1.5) for Mac provides the post software tools for dailies, playout, and archive applications for facilities with an existing Apple infrastructure.

DFT Digital Film Technology will showcase version 1.5 of FLEXXITY post production software suite at NAB 2012, stand C11145

Visitors to the DFT NAB booth can receive a demonstration of the new FLEXXITY V1.5 software, and receive a hands-on experience for how it can apply to their specific post production workflow. Whether working with film or digital, on-set dailies, post dailies, playout and mastering, or archive workflows, FLEXXITY offers a specialized software suite that aggregates a number of key functions in one software interface. FLEXXITY helps facilities maximize their value and delivery of their content by streamlining audio ingest, image ingest, audio / video synchronization, metadata logging, grading, and playout / file generation. It runs on Linux or Mac, making it an ultra-stable, high performance, and high-throughput post production software tool for a variety of workflow pipelines.

The scale-up flexibility of FLEXXITY allows users to implement a software system that is fine-tuned to their specific needs from single-user seats, to multi-user workgroups.

FLEXXITY Version 1.5 includes the following new features:

- Mac (Mac Pro, iMac) and / or Linux support

- Native ProRes handling and transcoding – ProRes files can be dropped directly onto the FLEXXITY timeline, synchronized, edited and color graded and delivered as a large variety of output formats, including QuickTime ProRes. In addition to ProRes, all FLEXXITY software applications can natively read and ingest ARRIRAW files, RED raw R3D files and many other formats.

- Advanced Dynamic Processing thread handling (ADP) - This feature allows for faster transcoding of multi-format timelines into multiple file formats therefore processing more file formats in less time.

FLEXXITY Dailies can be used as an on-set or post tool for both digital and film

dailies. It provides native support for ProRes, QuickTime, MXF and DPX files as well as most digital cinematography camera formats. FLEXXITY Dailies performs simultaneous image and audio synchronization, timeline editing, color correction, image scaling as well as layout and file generation of many different file formats. FLEXXITY Dailies also supports parallel workflows for higher throughput and efficiency. It also supports stereoscopic 3D workflows.

FLEXXITY Archive provides an intuitive software interface that provides quality control measures for archive material, image and audio synchronization, timeline editing, color correction, and image scaling. In addition, it has built-in scratch and dirt removal, and retouching capabilities for restoration requirements. FLEXXITY Archive is an ideal companion to the SCANITY Archive film scanner.

FLEXXITY Playout is a mastering application that converts DPX, Quicktime and raw

digital cinematography camera clips to generate a master for playout as video,

DPX, or encoded file formats.

Each application in the FLEXXITY software suite offers real-time playback, quality control, sound synchronization, optional color correction and scaling, and much more. The entire suite is resolution-independent, and handles all kinds of source formats on the same timeline, and outputs a large variety of file formats and video streams in parallel.

"FLEXXITY has its roots in our digital intermediate technology, which is based on many years of development and a collection of advanced ideas and features that we have gathered over the years,” says Morris Lindenkreuz, Product Manager for FLEXXITY at DFT Digital Film Technology. “FLEXXITY’s multi-format timeline, flow graph based architecture, scalability, and efficient use of all hardware resources such as CPUs and GPUs offer an unmatched flexibility of operation, making it a unique on-set and post production software tool.”