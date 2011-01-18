Nevion appoints Leonardo Emilio Gañán to head up Latin American sales

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, January 17, 2010 – Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, today announced the appointment of Leonardo Emilio Gañán as sales manager for Latin America and the Caribbean. Based in Miami, FL, Gañán will work closely with Nevion’s local partners to build on Nevion’s successes in these regions.

Gañán has spearheaded development in the Latin American and Caribbean markets for various broadcast manufacturers for more than two decades. He has extensive experience in managing sales teams and distribution channels as well as maintaining direct relationships with major broadcasters and telecommunications service providers. He has been involved in major broadcast rollouts throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, including IPN and TV Azteca in Mexico, WIPR (Puerto Rico), TV Jamaica, CNMG (Trinidad), Telesistema (Dominican Republic), and Telesistemas/Televisa and Tele Aruba in Aruba.

Before joining Nevion, Gañán was regional sales director for Thomson Grass Valley, which he established as a dominant supplier of broadcast equipment for television studios in Mexico and the Caribbean. He worked for Tektronix and Grass Valley for nearly 15 years before the companies were acquired by Thomson in 2002. Earlier, he worked at Quantel and systems integrator Comtelsat. He began his career in the Dominican Republic, in the engineering departments of Telecable Nacional and TV station Rahintel, where he became executive director.

“The Latin American market is particularly important to Nevion, and Leonardo’s extensive experience, combined with his long-standing relationships with major broadcasters and service providers will help strengthen our position in this region,” said Geir Bryn-Jensen, Nevion’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “His track record of successfully implementing new technologies in these markets makes him the perfect fit for Nevion as we strive to help customers make the most of technologies such as HD, optical networking and JPEG 2000, while maximizing their existing infrastructure.”

Nevion solutions are used extensively by broadcasters and service providers across Latin America in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela to broadcast high profile events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil, Carnival, the Sao Paulo Marathon and numerous soccer matches across the region.

About Nevion

Nevion is a video transport solution provider for broadcasters, telecommunications service providers and government entities worldwide. With the most flexible and scalable video processing and transport over any network, Nevion puts power, reliability and quality behind global media transport solutions. Its Ventura, Flashlink and VikinX product lines deliver the full range of content transport, signal processing, and routing solutions, with comprehensive system management and control. With the lowest carbon footprint in the industry, Nevion products are the greenest of their kind, reducing customers’ operational expenses and benefiting the environment. Nevion maintains its world headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway and U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, CA, with global offices in Singapore, Dubai, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.nevion.com.

