GEPCO® INTERNATIONAL, INDUSTRY-LEADING BRAND IN PROFESSIONAL AUDIO AND VIDEO INTERCONNECT PRODUCTS, SUPPORTS NSCA MEMBERS: Reception to Honor System Integrators to be Held at InfoComm 2011

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, JUNE 9, 2011 — NSCA announced the industry leaders participating in its Member Appreciation Reception at InfoComm 2011, including Gepco International (InfoComm Booth 435), which continues its support of the integration community as a key supporter of the new event.

“We are proud to continue our support of the NSCA community,” said Brian Lamar, Director of Sales for SheerWire™ by Gepco® Products, General Cable. “NSCA’s commitment to the industry and educational and professional development programs continue to offer continuous improvement opportunities to its members.”

Once again, NSCA will have a significant presence at the annual InfoComm industry trade show, June 15-17 in Orlando, Florida. NSCA’s Get Back to Business focus at this year’s show is helping integrators learn how to improve business performance and boost profits through NSCA member benefits, industry-specific business classes and networking opportunities.

NSCA will hold its Member Appreciation Reception in the NSCA Zone, Booth #543, from 3-5 p.m. on June 16th. NSCA members can visit the NSCA booth anytime on Wednesday, June 15th during show hours or on Thursday, June 16th before 3 p.m. for an NSCA T-shirt and their ticket to the Member Appreciation Reception.

NSCA will also recognize 20 of the industry’s up-and-coming Movers & Shakers, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner and more during this casual networking opportunity.

Hundreds of NSCA members are expected to attend the NSCA Member Appreciation Reception, which will flow over into Gepco International’s booth as well.

“Our members recognize the significance of Gepco International’s support of this event,” said NSCA Executive Director, Chuck Wilson. “Not only does it show their commitment to the future of the industry, but it also shows they recognize the importance of integrators and their contribution to the industry.”

For more information about NSCA’s Member Appreciation Reception, visit www.nscaatinfocomm.org.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.

Release No. 0734

06/09/11