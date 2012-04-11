New Zealand's National Broadcast Transmission Company Monitors New DVB-T2 Platform With Bridge Technologies

OSLO, Norway -- April 11, 2012 -- New Zealand's first DVB-T2 platform, built by Kordia for the new IGLOO TV service, will use a Bridge Technologies end-to-end monitoring and analysis system for advanced digital media monitoring of its transmission services. The components were supplied to Kordia by Magna Systems & Engineering, a Bridge Technologies reseller.

Kordia owns and operates New Zealand's third-largest telecommunications network and provides terrestrial transmission services for all the major television operators. The new DVB-T2 service for IGLOO TV will be delivered from 19 main sites across the country. Benefiting from the new features of T2, Kordia will use a single physical layer pipe (PLP) with modulation parameters that will provide comparable coverage to the existing DVB-T service. This new technology raises the data rate achievable in an 8-MHz channel from 26 Mb/s to 38 Mb/s, allowing IGLOO TV to operate 12 SD services within the bandwidth previously used by a single analog TV channel.

The Bridge Technologies components supplied by Magna Systems to Kordia include multiple VB120 probes with ASI and IP inputs, as well as VB252 probes with COFDM interfaces to provide comprehensive monitoring capability of the service. The expanded ETR290 and T2-MI monitoring functions of the VB120 probes are part of the version 4.9 software release, which adds powerful RF measurements and MIP analysis, in addition to alarming and support for the widest range of standards and formats. The new dual-input VB252 probe provides complete visibility and packet analysis of both outer and T2-MI inner streams, with accurate drift monitoring for SFN networks and high-quality MER measurement and level readings. The VB252 delivers effective and complete monitoring of DVB-T2 and T2-MI, displaying all network errors and status data live in Bridge Technologies' renowned at-a-glance graphical formats.

"We chose the Bridge Technologies system because it is extremely powerful. As we move into a completely new and complex technology, we are realizing the need to provide comprehensive monitoring throughout our private IP network, right to the output of the transmitters," said Adam Tommy, broadcast network architect at Kordia. "The extensive capabilities of the system give us all the tools we need to manage the new architecture of our network and maintain the outstanding quality of service expected by our customer."

IGLOO TV is a low-cost pay-television service using digital terrestrial frequencies. Using an innovative revenue model, the service allows viewers to access content not available on free-to-air television at a modest month-by-month fee.

"With this installation, Kordia has created a cutting-edge monitoring and analysis environment that will make a powerful contribution to the success of New Zealand's new DVB-T2 platform," said Richard Green, head of broadcast systems for Magna Systems & Engineering.

The multiple-award-winning end-to-end family of probes is the most advanced and comprehensive monitoring and analysis system available to digital media organizations. Features include seamless integration between broadcast and IP standards, support for all major industry standards and formats -- including DVB-T2 MI -- and sophisticated data probes for every location. From the satellite downlink through the high-traffic core network to the viewer's living room, Bridge Technologies products enable unrivaled control over maintenance costs and quality of service provided to subscribers.

More information about Bridge Technologies products is available at www.bridgetech.tv or by phone at +47 22 38 51 00.

About Kordia

Kordia was the transmission arm of Television New Zealand until, in 2003, it became a State Owned Enterprise with an independent board. The company acquired the former AAPCS in Australia in July 2005. Since then, it has succeeded in growing the business to nearly double its size. Today, over 1,000 people in more than 20 locations across Australia and New Zealand are employed by the Kordia Group.

About Magna Systems & Engineering

Over the past 40 years of focused experience, Magna Systems & Engineering has successfully worked with leading broadcasters and telecommunications corporations building complete networks, playout centers, and other turnkey solutions. Based in Sydney and with subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Jakarta, New Zealand, and Singapore, Magna Systems has remained focused, becoming the world's largest distributor for such companies as SeaChange International and Pebble Beach Systems.

About Bridge Technologies

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.

