USC Entertainment Technology Center creates online resource

The University of Southern California Entertainment Technology Center, in Los Angeles, has created an online resource for issues related to stereoscopic 3-D production and broadcast. For the last two years, the center’s Consumer 3D Experience Lab has operated a world-class collection of 3-D displays and demonstration materials, and has been the site of meetings and conferences related to the emerging art, technology, and business of stereoscopic 3D.

The new Consumer 3D Experience Project provides 3-D news, information about upcoming events for 3-D professionals, links to training and educational resources, and a database of information about market research reports.

The USC Entertainment Technology Center works closely with the CEA, SMPTE, the International 3D Society and the NAB to create conferences and events about stereoscopic 3-D. The center, founded in 1993 with the help of George Lucas, is a non-profit organization within USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.