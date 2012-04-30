Wohler Technologies acquires RadiantGrid

Wohler Technologies announced at the 2012 NAB Show the acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies, transcoding and new media automation service platform developer.

The acquisition will allow the companies to streamline file-based workflows with video, audio, data and QC solutions that support broadcasters for the latest distribution needs, such as IPTV and VOD.

RadiantGrid was represented in the sale by Ethan Jacks and John Bowen, principals at MediaBridge Capital Advisors, a digital media-focused investment bank.

For two decades, Wohler Technologies has provided audio and video monitoring as well as data management solutions for the broadcast, motion picture and professional audio/visual markets.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.