AMD to showcase AMD FirePro V7900 and V5900 with customer demonstrations at IBC 2011 (Hall 7, H35)

~ New high-end graphics card improves performance for GPU-reliant applications like Maya, 3ds Max, NX and SolidWorks ~

~ GPU supports simultaneous displays, ideal for multi-application workflows, collaborative design and stereo 3D in broadcast and post production ~

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, August 18, 2011 – AMD today unveiled its line-up of technology and customer demonstrations scheduled to take place at the company’s booth (hall 7, H35) at IBC 2011. The show will provide attendees with a first look at the AMD FirePro V7900 and V5900, the new flagship models of its workstation-class professional graphics cards which deliver strong application performance in broadcast workflows. The cards reduce the cost and complexity of immersive visualization applications such as stereo 3D

AMD’s newest offering will expand on the professional graphics family which uses AMD Eyefinity technology to support multiple simultaneous displays from a single card, and accelerate complex 3D models at resolutions of up to 2560 x 1600 pixels.

AMD will also be announcing new products in its graphics pipeline developed for the broadcast industry in collaboration with leading broadcast and production experts.

Partner demonstrations on the stand will include Vizrt, Eyeon and Ventuz.

About AMD

AMD (NYSE: AMD) is a semiconductor design innovator leading the next era of vivid digital experiences with its groundbreaking AMD Fusion Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) that power a wide range of computing devices. AMD’s server computing products are focused on driving industry-leading cloud computing and virtualization environments. AMD’s superior graphics technologies are found in a variety of solutions ranging from game consoles, PCs to supercomputers.

-ends-