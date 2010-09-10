GLOBALSTOR INTRODUCES EXTREMESTOR TRANSPORT DURING IBC 2010

~ Complete Storage Solution Features Display, Keyboard and Touch Pad Functions

for Onsite File Management ~

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 ─ Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, introduces ExtremeStor Transport, a rugged, portable workstation designed for high throughput, graphic-intensive applications such as on-set dailies or screenings, during this year’s IBC show.

ExtremeStor Transport features a complete storage and viewing package, as it is equipped with a 17-inch high resolution 1920x1080 display with integrated keyboard and touch pad for on-site file management and playback. With single or dual multi-core Intel processors and up to seven PCI-E x16 slots, the ExtremeStor Transport can scale to accommodate a wide range of cards including PNY Quadro professional SDI graphics, Multiple RED Digital Cinema RED Rocket cards as well as internal Solid State disk arrays. In addition, it can be configured to handle real-time uncompressed 2K as well as Stereoscopic RED R3D playback.

Designed in a compact yet rugged portable chassis, the ExtremeStor Transport is ideal for any application requiring portability with the flexibility to support a wide range of cards that cannot be supported in a traditional laptop. This portable workstation comes with a durable case with wheels and a handle for true run-and-gun on location projects.

“Providing a portable solution with the same high quality capacity that our ExtremeStor line is known for was our main focus in designing this product,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor. “With ExtremeStor Transport we are giving our customers the complete package, as users can now not only effectively store files, but also manage them on-site with the addition of the display, keyboard and touch pad functions.”

ExtremeStor-Transport is now available through Globalstor’s authorized partners.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading distributor of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of broadcast and video professional solutions including DVD-R Digital Video Dailies solutions, 2K and 4K Digital Intermediate solutions, and high-performance high-definition video servers offering scaleable storage of up to 72TBs in a single server. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, and internationally through a strong foundation of overseas authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.