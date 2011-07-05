MEDIA ALERT

SINGULAR SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES CROSSGRADE PROMOTION – 50% OFF PLURALEYES MSRP FOR EXISTING USERS

For a limited time only, current PluralEyes® users switching non-linear editors can purchase a new PluralEyes license for half price

Vancouver, British Columbia – July 5, 2011 –Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce an exclusive offer for current PluralEyes users. From now through July 17, 2011, current PluralEyes customers switching non-linear editing applications (NLE) can purchase a new PluralEyes license at 50% off. The crossgrade promotion is available to anyone that purchased PluralEyes prior to July 4, 2011. Each valid PluralEyes license key is good for one crossgrade discount code.

Customers who purchased a PluralEyes crossgrade license after June 19, 2011 should send an email to sales@singularsoftware.com with their original PluralEyes license code and the new NLE PluralEyes license code. Singular Software will send a 50% rebate.

For more information on the exclusive crossgrade promotion, please visit http://www.singularsoftware.com/crossgrade.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=text_get_code&utm_campaign=pe_crossgrade

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a registered trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other registered trademarks, trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com