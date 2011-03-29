INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES' (IMT) RF CENTRAL SHOWCASES LICENSE-FREE 5.8 GHz microLite HD COMPACT COFDM TRANSMITTER AT 2011 NAB SHOW

Designed for Next-Generation Cameras and Features MPEG-4 Encoding/Decoding

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 29, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies' (IMT) RF Central, a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, will be showcasing its license free 5.8 GHz microLite HD Compact COFDM Transmitter at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth C6432).

microLite HD is an ultra-compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter designed for the next-generation of compact cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities and has extremely low power consumption. The new 5.8 GHz version does not require a license, and makes this high-end wireless transmitter attractive to independent camera crews, production companies, as well as movie and show producers.

“We are making our award-wining high-definition microLite transmitter available to a broader group of customers, who have a requirement for capturing real-time high-quality video,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies President Stephen Shpock. “By introducing the 5.8 GHz version, we are now able to deliver a crystal clear video picture, while avoiding interference from other wireless systems. The license-free frequency minimizes obstruction from other 2.4 GHz devices, such as 801.11 wireless LAN, Bluetooth and cordless phones.”

microLite HD can deliver 250mW from a package of less than six cubic inches and features superb H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30 percent bit rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders which only support the H.264 baseline profile. microLite uses Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption to secure the video transmission, to protect sensitive content and to enforce copyrights.

The transmitter supports video and embedded audio transmission with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz and requires little setup. The microLite may be camera mounted via a hot-shoe or paired with Litepanels camera mounted lighting solutions. microLite has an ultra narrow band COFDM mode that occupies just 1.25 / 2.5 MHz of bandwidth. This efficient spectrum utilization allows the camera operators to transmit the video at a reduced frame rate to significantly longer distances.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.