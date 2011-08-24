AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS Appoints Christophe Mahoux as General Manager

LE PLESSIS ROBINSON, France -- Aug. 24, 2011 -- AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS has announced the appointment of Christophe Mahoux as the company's new general manager.

Christophe Mahoux joined AETA in February 2010 and brings a wide range of experience gathered over 15 years in the industry in a variety of roles in production, sales, and consultancy. Mahoux has initiated a major increase in R&D activity, a marketing relaunch and a challenging program of category-defining product launches.

"AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS is an acknowledged leader in advanced audio technology for broadcast, with a highly innovative approach to product design," Mahoux said. "I'm very pleased to be taking the role of general manager at this dynamic company, which has been consistently in the forefront of its field, and has such a promising future. With its outstanding new product launches during 2011, the company is well-placed to push forward to even greater success in markets around the world."

AETA's product launches in 2011 include the ground-breaking 4MinX, the first fully integrated multitrack digital recorder and multichannel mixer in one unit (2 in 1 product). In another industry first, AETA has added professional hardware codecs to support HD-Voice (also known as AMR WB) to its renowned portable version Scoopy+ and its studio version Scoop4+. Also in 2011, AETA launched eScoop, the most complete professional audio recording and broadcasting tool for devices including iPhones(R), Macs(R), and PCs.

Further information on AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS and its products is available at www.aeta-audio.com

About AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS

AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS is a leading international developer of portable sound recording units, mixers and advanced audio codecs, optimized for any kind of media and transmission infrastructure. "Made by AETA" is a synonym for high quality and rapid return on investment. With its strong commitment to innovation, the company has an outstanding history of industry firsts. AETA is a co-founder of the Audio-Over-IP experts group, which includes the leading manufacturers worldwide and targets inter-operation standards for IP transmission meeting EBU recommendations. For further information on AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS, its products and its national and international customers, please go to aeta-audio.com. AETA is based at Le Plessis Robinson, Paris.

