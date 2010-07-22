Digital Nirvana Collaborates with Evertz Microsystems for Enhanced SNMP Monitoring and Control

Digital Nirvana, Inc. and Evertz Microsystems have worked to develop an enhanced interface for Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System to support Evertz's VistaLINK PRO and VistaLINK PRO PLUS SNMP monitoring and control software. This collaboration between Digital Nirvana, a provider of broadcast monitoring and media management solutions, and Evertz Microsystems, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of television, satellite, cable and IPTV broadcast equipment, creates a distinct broadcast monitoring environment, offering users unprecedented information and control.

The combined Evertz/Digital Nirvana solution delivers a uniquely insightful and intuitive management environment encompassing discrete device third-party systems management (both monitoring and control), digital transport stream monitoring and reporting, Nielsen LPM data monitoring and reporting, as well as content recording, monitoring and reporting. It also handles facilities management. The result is a cohesive, integrated view into the entire broadcast enterprise from ingest to transmission/distribution.

The Digital Nirvana solution with the Evertz VistaLink Pro interface provides unparalleled drill-down information, external notification tools and a network efficient SNMP monitoring and configuration architecture. With MonitorIQ's capability to record, monitor, clip, repurpose and distribute content (both HD and SD) for either internal or external purposes, users can quickly and accurately identify and map exceptions and discrepancies in the broadcast signal to the actual video content.

"When integrated with MonitorIQ, VistaLINK Pro, which has simple, reliable, secure and efficient network monitoring of broadcasters environment with the ability to accept discrepancies, traps and alarms can also view and relate those alerts to the recorded content. It will now also allow users to easily and accurately identify broadcast issues, and quickly take corrective actions," says Ned Chini, vice president of business development and sales, Digital Nirvana.

Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ BMS is a next-generation broadcast monitoring system that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, Web publishing, signal monitoring, air-check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance. Its powerful Web-based management user interface was designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

Through Evertz's VistaLINK, thousands of network nodes are monitored and configured worldwide via SNMP. VistaLINK PRO and VistaLINK PRO PLUS unite all SNMP-based equipment from Evertz and beyond, providing monitoring and configuration capabilities for mission-critical needs.

"The integration and enhanced capabilities of Evertz's VistaLINK Pro and Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ provide the broadcaster, content originator and content distributor significantly improved monitoring and control capabilities," says Joe Cirincione, vice president of sales, Evertz USA. "As a result, these enhanced capabilities provide valuable time savings as well as reduce operating expenses."