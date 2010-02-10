For Immediate Release

SINGULAR SOFTWARE TO EXHIBIT AT NAB 2010 AND MAKE AN APPEARANCE AT THE ANNUAL FINAL CUT PRO SUPERMEET

Red-hot software developer to showcase latest advancements in multi-camera & DSLR editing workflow technology

Vancouver, British Columbia – February 10, 2010 – Singular Software, developer of automation applications for post-production, has announced that they will be attending the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention held annually in Las Vegas, NV at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 12th through 15th, 2010. Exhibiting at the Plug-in Pavilion, Singular Software will be showcasing its flagship product, PluralEyes™, alongside brand new product releases in multi-camera and DSLR editing workflow technology. Singular Software will also be highlighting the latest PluralEyes version 1.1 release, which includes support for Apple® Final Cut Pro® and Sony® Vegas Pro® and an array of new features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions.

“NAB is one of the industry’s most prestigious and highly acclaimed events. It is a platform in which technology trends are defined,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “We have a unique offering for the post-production community and NAB 2010 is the place to showcase an industry first like PluralEyes. We are thrilled to be a part of the NAB community and have the opportunity to meet and discuss ways editors can utilize our solutions to accelerate their workflow.”

In addition to exhibiting on the show floor in the Plug-in Pavilion, Singular Software will be exhibiting at the 9th annual Apple Final Cut Pro SuperMeet, held at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas on April 13th, 2010 from 5:00pm to 11:00pm. Each year, the Las Vegas SuperMeet aggregates well-known Adobe, Apple and Avid editors, digital content creators, and HDSLR filmmakers from around the globe to explore the latest industry trends and innovations. For information about the event, or to purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.supermeet.com/nab10.html.

About PluralEyes

Designed for video enthusiasts and professionals, PluralEyes offers critical workflow automation tools for analyzing media content and automatically synchronizing audio and video clips sequences, including stunning DSLR (digital single lens reflex) camera images.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com