Dataton launches WATCHOUT Academy at InfoComm 2012

Education, information and support of WATCHOUT version 5.2 come to fore

Swedish image processing and control specialists, Dataton will bring their WATCHOUT 5.2 multiple image and display software for the first time to InfoComm 2012. WATCHOUT will be showcased on the main aisle booth at InfoComm together with the Dataton PICKUP audio guide system. Along with their partner Show Sage, Dataton will launch their Academy program offering in-depth training and education sessions for their North American customers highlighting how they can make the most out of their presentations, events and productions.

Fredrik Svahnberg, Marketing Director, Dataton

“Since the introduction of WATCHOUT version 5.2 earlier this year, we’ve received a tremendous response from users.,” says Fredrik Svahnberg, Marketing Director, Dataton AB. “We’re consistently impressed with the new and exciting ways in which WATCHOUT is used in the market and we hope to highlight just a few of these during InfoComm 2012. We believe the Academy program is an excellent way to transfer knowledge of the huge creative potential in WATCHOUT.”

WATCHOUT version 5.2 multi-display production and playback system is fully scalable, software based and does not require proprietary hardware. It orchestrates still images, animations, graphics, video, sound and live feeds into a single show across multiple display areas, either soft-edge blended or scattered.

Version 5.2 integrates video streaming and devices such as network cameras to allow video to be accessed over a standard network solution. It also offers the ability to interact with live components and assets of interactive media. Users can position, rotate and move all media objects in 3D and interactively. WATCHOUT integrates with various devices and external systems so users can connect sensors and control sources, such as iPads, to on-screen elements like images, video and live feeds.

A built-in text editor allows last minute changes, or additions, in presentation text without the need for graphics software such as Photoshop.

Version 5.2 also has a DMX learn function that lets you record a complete lighting show and play it back from a single cue in WATCHOUT.

WATCHOUT offers 3D effects and stage preview to position and rotate all media objects, including motion paths and video fly through. Seamless stereoscopic playback and support is offered for multi-head output cards so up to six displays can be driven off one display computer using a single WATCHOUT license.

Screenshot of WATCHOUT

Watch a video about WATCHOUT here: http://www.dataton.com/watchout/training-movie/what_is_watchout

The Dataton WATCHOUT Academy training programme will run throughout the show. Watch the Dataton website and Dataton Forum for more details, available at www.dataton.com.

Dataton WATCHOUT will be found in use on several partner booths at the show including Digital Projection International, Da-Lite Screen Company, Merging Technologies, projectiondesign and Salitek – Orion.

WATCHOUT version 5.2 will be shown on the InfoComm 2012, June 13-15, Booth N1641.