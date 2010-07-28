LIGA TV, BUDAPEST, CHOOSES SOLID STATE LOGIC C100 HDS CONSOLE FOR HD OB VAN

Console Used for Live Sports and Entertainment Events

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – When Liga TV decided to move into HD production for its new Sport 1 OB van, the console of choice was a 32+8 fader Solid State Logic C100 HDS with an SSL MORSE Stage Box. Liga TV specializes in providing production services for live sporting events, large scale music concerts and other live events. The new OB van is the first to offer HD capabilities in Hungary. The choice of the C100 HDS was based on console features, versatility, ease of use and SSL’s reputation for reliability and service.

“When we did research on the audio console for the new HD OB van, the SSL C100 HDS quickly rose to the top of our list,” says Vilmos Váradi, chief accountant for Liga TV. “Console features were of primary importance in choosing the C100 HDS. This console absolutely fit the criteria for our live broadcast applications, giving us the power to easily handle events as diverse as a football match and a rock concert. Also, the console interface is industry standard and very user friendly, which is very important to us as we often work with freelance engineers.��

In addition to considerations of versatility and ease of use, other key factors for the Sport 1 team were quality, reliability and support.

“We wanted to choose a manufacturer where high build quality, service and support were as important as the feature set,” Váradi states. “When you are providing audio/video services for a live to air event, you must have systems in place that work flawlessly as there is no such thing as a second take. We are very familiar with SSL’s reputation for building industry leading consoles that are rock solid reliable and for supplying excellent service and support.”

The final consideration for the C100 HDS was the capability to handle all levels of production quickly and easily. “Our engineering staff has found that the C100 HDS is very easy to configure from one production to another,” continues Váradi. “This helps to streamline our production schedule by reducing setup time. We are very happy with the C100 HDS for our new HD OB van.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.