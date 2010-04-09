SOLID STATE LOGIC ANNOUNCES NEW 16 FADER C10 HD BROADCAST CONSOLE AT NAB 2010

LAS VEGAS, NV – Solid State Logic is pleased to introduce the new, extremely compact 16 fader version of the no-compromise C10 HD Digital Broadcast Console at NAB 2010 (Booth C3313) in the new Pro Audio Hall located in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The new compact version of the successful C10 HD further reduces the console footprint and price point to appeal to space and budget restricted installations, while delivering all the advanced capabilities and sound quality of the larger C10 HD.

“The new Compact C10 HD offers the end user a stunning array of advanced features in an efficient 34-inch wide design that further delivers the SSL standard to every broadcast situation at a highly competitive price,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “We designed the new mini C10 to go where no broadcast console could go before, while still providing the functionality and sound quality expected from an SSL product.”

The C10 HD is truly the SSL broadcast console for broadcasters of all sizes, providing a self-contained console with no additional processing racks and passive cooling that is ideal for any smaller, quiet space. The C10 HD delivers the superior audio quality, powerful processing tools and advanced ergonomics expected from every SSL console and offers many options to solve the production and workflow challenges of smaller broadcasters upgrading their facilities for HD content production. Several options include a ‘Broadcast Production Automation’ option that provides support for Ross and Sony production automation systems, a ‘5.1 Upmix’ option that generates multichannel surround output from stereo sources and a ‘Dialogue Automix’ option that ensures reliable, multi-mic talk show audio level management. SSL’s ‘DAW Control’ option enables post production mixing during studio dark periods for increased studio productivity.

Editors Notes

The new Compact C10 HD console offers 16 channel faders and 8 centre section faders in an Eight-Centre-Eight configuration. It has 64 full input channels with EQ and dynamics processing, moving faders and full HD 5.1 surround capabilities. SSL’s pioneering ‘Eyeconix’ feature (offering visual recognition of a channel’s audio source), joins extensive and refined information screens showing system status, channel routing and metering. The console’s small footprint allows for easy access to all console surface functions. Ethernet and Fibre Optic connections simplify installation as I/O connects directly to the console frame through four MADI I/O ports. SSL’s ‘Alpha-Link Live’ and ‘Alpha-Link 8RMP’ rack I/O units provide low cost Mic amp, line level and digital audio connectivity and audio conversion. The console additionally integrates directly with SSL’s MORSE resource sharing technology for multi-studio facilities.

The ergonomic design and intuitive interface enables fast and simple setup with instant recall for presets and automation modes, and powerful routing options including ‘One Touch Mix Minus’ functions. Master channel controls provide rapid hands-on access to all channel controls. The new Compact C10 HD also delivers comprehensive GPI control, redundant PSU operation and offers 24-channel analogue I/O, 24 AES/EBU I/O, eight sample rate converters, and eight SSL Mic Pre’s. The C10 HD is compatible with broadcast standard, multi-format monitoring with dedicated hardware controls.

The Compact C10 HD is everything you expect from a broadcast console

• Very compact footprint— only 34” wide (86cm)

• Self contained, no additional processing racks. IO connects directly via MADI

• Passive cooling, ideal for tight, quiet spaces

• Ethernet and Fibre Optic connections simplify installation

• Simple fast setup with instant recall for Presets, Automation Mode etc.

• Simple, powerful routing system with ‘One Touch Mix Minus’

• Master Channel Controls for rapid hands on access to all channel controls

• Traditional signal flow – every channel has EQ & Dynamics processing as standard

• Surround capable with straightforward handling of 5.1 signals

• Comprehensive GPI control

• Redundant PSU’s

• Integrates directly with SSL’s MORSE resource sharing technology in multi-studio facilities

• SNMP remote monitoring and diagnostics

C10 HD is ready to save time & money

• Broadcast Production Automation option with support for newsroom automation systems

• 5.1 Upmix Option provides discrete multichannel surround output from stereo sources

• Dialogue Automix option ensures set and forget, multi-mic talk show audio level management

• DAW control option—post production mixing in studio dark periods, increases studio productivity

• Broadcast standard, multi-format monitoring with dedicated hardware controls.

A 16 fader C10 HD package consisting of; a 16+8 Control Surface, 1 x Alpha-Link Live (providing 64 MADI to 24 analogue and 24 AES digital I/O) and 1 x Alpha-Link 8RMP (providing 8 mic amps) starts at $90,000. It will be available from June 2010

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.

