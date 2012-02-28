Sencore Provides Satellite Modulator Equipment to Mitchell Technical Institute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Feb. 28, 2012 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced that the company has provided an SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator and integrated L-band upconverter to the satellite communications program of the Mitchell Technical Institute (MTI) in Mitchell, S.D.

"Sencore's industry-leading satellite modulating equipment will be put to good use in our labs, operational facilities, and mobile satellite units," said Jim Grace, satellite communications instructor at MTI. "Thanks to Sencore's ongoing commitment and support, our students are receiving invaluable hands-on experience using equipment they can expect to encounter in a professional satellite operation."

The SMD 989 is in widespread use by mobile satellite companies serving the industry's most well-known broadcast customers. The L-band upconverter -- provided in the same chassis -- offers a 950- to 2150-MHz L-band output. The equipment is fully licensed and supports the latest DVB-S2 modes including multistream, VCM, 8PSK, 16APSK, and 32APSK. In addition, Sencore has provided MTI with an 8716 quad input DVB-S/S2 receiver card for use in the company's MRD 3187 receiver/decoders already in use at the college. The 8716 card will enable students to uplink and downlink 16APSK and 32APSK DVB-S signals from the college facility.

"Sencore is committed to assisting widely respected training facilities such as MTI as they deliver the next generation of knowledgeable and well-trained satellite engineers. It's a pleasure to work with MTI, and we look forward to assisting the students as they gain hands-on training that will make them highly valued -- and employable -- in real-world satellite operations," said Sencore President Thomas Stingley.

About Mitchell Technical Institute

Mitchell Technical Institute is a two-year technical college located in Mitchell, South Dakota. Founded in 1968, the school has graduated nearly 15,000 students. Satellite Communications, one of 26 programs available, is a nationally unique program offered for an Associate of Applied Science degree. More information about the college and its offerings can be found at http://mitchelltech.edu/programs/ViewProgram.aspx?id=15&ContentID=9.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

