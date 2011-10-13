Accessible Media Turns to Dimension Data to Implement a Best-Practices IT Infrastructure that Supports the Unique Requirements of a Broadcasting Environment

Dimension Data announced that it has implemented a new end-to-end IT infrastructure environment for Accessible Media (AMI) that upholds the unique requirements of their broadcasting environment and supports the limited resources of a non-profit.

NEW YORK – October 12, 2011 – Dimension Data, a $4.7 billion global IT services and solutions provider, announced that it has implemented a new, end-to-end IT infrastructure environment for Canadian broadcaster Accessible Media, Inc. (AMI). The deployment improved a wide range of AMI’s broadcast and internal business operations, spanning network performance, availability, security and remote and wireless access. By leveraging best practices across the entire project, it also increased AMI’s IT efficiency, reducing day-to-day troubleshooting and laying an infrastructure foundation that supports future expansion.

AMI is a not-for-profit company that makes media accessible to all Canadians. It delivers broadcast media – including VoicePrint, the world’s largest broadcast reading service, and The Accessible Channel TACtv, the federally-mandated “must-carry” service – to more than five million Canadians with vision, hearing, learning and mobility impairments. As part of a new office build on a tight time schedule, AMI was looking to overhaul its IT infrastructure, linking Toronto and Hamilton locations as well as remote offices, and streamlining and updating its existing IT equipment and network.

First, AMI required a network that could support the needs of both its broadcasting business and internal operations, transferring high volumes of data – including high-definition video – while also providing corporate-level security. The existing network also needed a complete rebuild to streamline services and incorporate best practices. Finally, as a non-profit with limited resources, AMI needed not only a cost-effective solution but one that delivered significant overall value from end to end.

“Based on experience with previous projects, we chose Dimension Data because of its ability to successfully deliver a total solution, from planning and implementing the technology refresh to ensuring a strategy that would support growth over time – for both geographic expansion and new technology capabilities, such as VoIP,” said Fil Magnoli, director of IT at AMI. “Additionally, Dimension Data paid close attention to our cost constraints, explicitly developing a strategy to deliver maximum value within our tight, non-profit budget.”

Dimension Data delivered a stackable, Cisco-based core network to ensure growth and high availability. The remote offices, which were previously unconnected, were linked to the Toronto-Hamilton hub. A new system of virtual LANs (VLANs) and subnets was deployed to intelligently segment users to optimize network performance. Dimension Data also developed an improved security infrastructure to deliver the required levels of protection. In addition, a new VPN system was implemented enabling remote workers using a variety of different devices to access network resources as appropriate. A mobility strategy based on a thorough technical and business assessment of current and future requirements was formulated.

“Enterprises today are seeking to maximize the value of IT implementations. Going beyond the need for simple hardware solutions, our clients are looking for a dedicated services partner that can provide a holistic assessment of IT requirements and execute on those needs while putting in place a flexible foundation for future growth,” said Wendy Lucas, area vice president at Dimension Data Canada. “With our extensive portfolio of service offerings, deep business and technology expertise, combined with our global reach, Dimension Data is uniquely positioned to support these demands.”

About Accessible Media Inc.

Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is a not-for-profit multimedia organization operating two broadcast services, VoicePrint and The Accessible Channel – TACtv, and a companion website (ami.ca). AMI serves more than five million Canadians who are blind, deaf, vision, hearing or mobility impaired, learning disabled, print-restricted or learning English as a second language by making print, broadcast and online media accessible. www.ami.ca

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983, Dimension Data plc is an ICT services and solutions provider that uses its technology expertise, global service delivery capability, and entrepreneurial spirit to accelerate the business ambitions of its clients. Dimension Data is a member of the NTT Group. www.dimensiondata.com