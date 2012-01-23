Middle Atlantic Names Dan Tarkoff Vice President of Sales

Middle Atlantic Products has appointed industry veteran Dan Tarkoff Vice President of Sales, a new position. Tarkoff will lead the U.S. Sales team and provide dedicated support for the continuing evolution of the company as it forms the basis of the Commercial AV Division of Legrand.

Tarkoff joined Legrand in May 1999 and has held various roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as the Integration Manager for the Middle Atlantic acquisition. He has also held various general management, sales management and business development roles throughout his career at IBM, Greyfox, On-Q, Legrand and a company he founded, Courage to Change. Dan brings extensive experience in both the residential and commercial segments of A/V and strong analytical skills to this new assignment.

“Dan’s broad experience and strategic orientation are an ideal fit for this role,” said Mike Baker, President of Middle Atlantic, commenting on the appointment. “Joining Legrand has opened new possibilities for Middle Atlantic to better serve our customers. I know that Dan’s contributions will help move us even further towards becoming an infrastructure company that delivers innovative products and exceptional support like no other.”

