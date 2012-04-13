Small Tree Features Enhanced Free Storage System Performance App at NAB 2012

Small Tree will feature STREAMS Counter, a storage system performance application utility, at NAB 2012. Free to download on Small Tree's website at www.small-tree.com, STREAMS Counter provides creative professionals with real-time server performance data. The performance application has been enhanced since its initial introduction earlier this year.

STREAMS Counter is a shared storage system performance application utility testing the number of video streams properly supported in real-time editing environment. Small Tree will provide a demonstration of the app's capabilities to visitors attending NAB 2012 in Las Vegas.

"There are several considerations that go into architecting a high performance shared storage solution that provides the expected performance for post-production workflows and nothing is more frustrating than having a post project delayed by slow rendering speeds or dropped frames," said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. "Our easy-to-use performance application utility will give post facility operators critical information to determine whether they need to consider another storage solution or if what they're currently using meets their workflow needs."

For more information on STREAMS Counter, or any of Small Tree's Ethernet-based shared storage solutions, visit www.Small-Tree.com or @smalltreecomm.