MULTIDYNE DEBUTS THE DVI-ONE-E, A LOW-COST SOLUTION FOR DVI AND HDMI OPERATING OVER ONE FIBER AT INFOCOMM 2010

Extends DVI and HDMI Distance Limitations

LAS VEGAS – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, is introducing the DVI-ONE-E, a low-cost solution that allows either DVI or HDMI to operate over ONE fiber, at InfoComm 2010 (Booth C4823). Designed to extend DVI and HDMI distance limitations, this cost-effective solution is the first to offer users bi-directional communication over ONE fiber for full HDCP copyright and EDID functionality.

Recognizing the need for high-resolution graphics and video image transfer over long distances, MultiDyne’s DVI-ONE-E focuses on maximizing visual quality, with pixel-for-pixel image transport, a 100 percent 24-bit scan rate and no contouring or bit reduction. The fully uncompressed DVI-D or HDMI signal is transported over ONE fiber supporting WUXGA up to 1920x1200 and is 100 percent transparent with no frame dropping.

The DVI-ONE-E supports DVI and HDMI signals with the use of a cable adaptor. MultiDyne’s DVI-ONE-E also responds to market demand for a locking HDMI-connector, seamlessly transporting the HDCP and EDID information along with the HDMI or DVI video signal. The product also allows transmissions of up to 1000 meters over multimode fiber and ensures that HDCP encoding remains intact and unmodified throughout the entire process.

“The transport of DVI and HDMI copyright protected material continues to be very important for the A/V, home theater and permanent installation markets,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “With the DVI-ONE-E, installers can now send video from a central DVD or Blu-ray player to a monitor or display to distances of up to 1000 meters away – and most importantly, over a single fiber. With more complex installations of HD video over longer distances, and in projects ranging from schools to hotels and conference centers, this is a major benefit for our users.”

The DVI-ONE-E optical transport design is ideal for secure video and audio communications in command and control facilities. The lack of EMI characteristics also makes the DVI-ONE-E the perfect choice for medical instruments and airborne applications. This solution includes external power supplies and a USB power port. Alternatively, a free USB port can be used from the video source to power the transmitter and a USB port on the monitor can power the receiver, eliminating the need for two external power supplies.

MultiDyne’s DVI-ONE-E fiber link can be the solution for a wide variety of applications including medical and MRI displays, advertising and signage, sporting and concert video displays, video walls as well as in the commodity and stock exchanges. For more information on the DVI-ONE-E and MultiDyne’s other DVI and HDMI offerings, please visit www.multidyne.com.

About MultiDyne:

