GUITAR CENTER OPENS NEW GC STUDIOS FACILITIES IN Q1 2012

Westlake Village, CA (April 18, 2012) – In the first quarter of 2012, Guitar Center expanded operations at two of its stores – Highland Park, Illinois, and Tucson, Arizona – by adding Guitar Center Studios, an in-house, state-of-the-art lesson facility, which will create unrivaled opportunities for area musicians of all ages and skill levels. Guitar Center Studios provides music lessons from beginner to advanced featuring certified instructors teaching world-class curriculum as well as one-on-one courses on Pro Tools, Logic Pro and GarageBand. Guitar Center Studios is now the most modern and affordable lessons facility in the area.

“The opening of our new GC Studios at our Highland Park and Tucson stores is an important moment for musicians in these areas,” commented Gene Joly, Guitar Center Executive VP of Stores. “As arts programs are consistently being downsized at schools across the country, we feel it’s important to create these opportunities for the next generation of musicians. Many of our recent store openings over the last year-plus have featured GC Studios, and those facilities have been a huge success across the board. We look forward to serving the music communities of these areas in this increased capacity.”

Guitar Center Highland Park is open seven days a week. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Guitar Center Tucson is open seven days a week. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Guitar Center Studios hours at both locations follow the same schedule as their respective stores.