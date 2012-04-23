Intelsat, PCCW Global team up to expand IntelsatONE terrestrial network

Intelsat and PCCW Global, an operating division of HKT, Hong Kong’s premier telecommunications service provider, have agreed to interconnect their MPLS networks.

Intelsat and PCCW Global will be able to offer networking solutions and access to the world’s premier video neighborhoods to customers in Asia and other regions of the world leveraging Intelsat’s fleet of more than 50 satellites and its teleports in North America and Europe.

This is the first-ever interconnect between IntelsatONE and a partner network that supports both media and network services, meeting the growing demand from users for converged delivery solutions in new locations around the globe.

Intelsat can now extend the reach of IntelsatONE to key locations in multiple Asian cities on PCCW Global’ s network, including Jakarta, Seoul, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, and major European cities including Amsterdam, Moscow and Stockholm.

Users in these locations can take advantage of the expanding service capabilities and global network solutions offered by Intelsat’s ground and space infrastructure.

The fiber agreement also facilitates access to the Stanley Earth Station teleport in Hong Kong, which offers connectivity to most of Intelsat’s primary satellites in the Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean regions via PCCW Global.