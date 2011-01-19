FSR's New Flex Control System Powers Three Monitor Walls For Victory World Church

Woodland Park, NJ (January 14 , 2010) -- FSR’s new Flex-LT self-contained control system is providing significant flexibility for Victory World Church located in Norcross, GA. The unit is enabling the Church to multipurpose three recently installed monitor walls by allowing users to easily toggle between static functions, such as announcements, and video presentations.

db Audio & Video, a Georgia-based provider of audio, video, control and acoustic design services, served as the systems integrator for the project. “The Flex is fantastic,” states Ron Stanford, db Audio & Video’s sales/audio/video specialist. “It allows the user to easily choose and change the source, whether the wall is to be used for digital signage or as a single source presentation display. It’s so simple, yet fills an incredible need and replaces the traditional video projector with an elegant, unobtrusive solution.”

Victory World Church is using the Flex to power three Samsung monitor walls located in the elementary school and the children’s ministry worship area. The Flex-LT facilitates room control at the touch of a button. It allows users to toggle between announcements during the school week and video presentations on the weekends.

Flex can either be mounted in a wall or sit on a desk and presents the user with an easy-to-use and understand color touch screen that controls the source being displayed, volume, lights, shades or screen. A built-in scheduler automatically shuts off displays that are not in use - making it an energy-saving device - and can deliver an alert if there is an issue in the room, such as an elevated lamp life that needs attention.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com .

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • harriet@desertmooncomm.com