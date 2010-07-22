HARMAN PROFESSIONAL GROUP EXPANDS ITS ROLE WITH THE RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING®

HPro's AKG Acoustics, JBL Professional and Lexicon named official 2010 P&E Wing Sponsors

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (July 20, 2010) — The Producers & Engineers Wing® of The Recording Academy® announces a sponsorship agreement with the Harman Professional Group (HPro)'s leading audio brands AKG® Acoustics, JBL Professional and Lexicon. As official P&E Wing sponsors, AKG Acoustics, JBL Professional and Lexicon will participate in a variety of activities throughout the year, including being the title sponsor of high-profile regional Academy Chapter events, having a presence on the P&E Wing section of the recently launched GRAMMY365 member Web site and serving as a participating member of the P&E Wing Manufacturers Council.

"We are very pleased that Harman has chosen to have AKG, JBL and Lexicon work closely with The Producers & Engineers Wing this coming year," stated Maureen Droney. "JBL Professional has partnered successfully with the P&E Wing for the last few years and, together with AKG and Lexicon, shares the P&E Wing's vision of capturing and delivering the highest quality audio. We look forward to this extended partnership and to having key individuals from the Harman family of products interact and exchange ideas with our membership."

"Harman is pleased to support The Producers & Engineers Wing," noted Michael MacDonald, VP Marketing and Sales, Harman Professional Group, "Their work is so important to both the future of our industry and the future of recorded music. I can not think of any place to invest our marketing funds that could yield a better return on investment."