UNIVISION TELEVISION GROUP SELECTS IKEGAMI TAPELESS GFCAM™ 2/3-INCH HD CAMCORDERS FOR IN-STUDIO PRODUCTIONS AT STATIONS NATIONWIDE

MAYWOOD, NEW JERSEY, April 12, 2010 – Ikegami Electronics Inc., announced today that the Univision Television Group, a division of Univision Communications Inc., the leading Spanish-language media company in the U.S., has chosen Ikegami’s GFCAM™ (HDS-V10) tapeless HD camcorders for in-studio productions at its owned-and-operated stations nationwide. The stations will transition to HDTV production using Ikegami’s GFCAM™ cameras for in-studio production environments for HD studio camera applications on robotic pedestals, jibs, and in hand-held use. Ikegami’s GFCAM™ is a rugged three-2/3-inch CCD ENG camcorder available in native 1080i or 720p versions. GFCAM™ can record to inexpensive readily available consumer Compact Flash media contained in GFPAK™ cartridges.

GFCAM™ records HD images in MXF-compliant MPEG-2 (50Mbps Long GOP or 100Mbps I-Frame Only) at frame rates of 60i, 24p, 25p, and 30p utilizing a programmable codec that facilitates the implementation of advanced codec technology on the GFCAM™ platform. Today a 128 GB GFPAK™ can hold four hours of full-resolution 1920x1080 / 4:2.2 HD video at 50 Mbps MPEG-2. Designed as a tough, broadcast-grade HD ENG camera, GFCAM™ can also be converted into a full-featured HD studio or field camera by attaching Ikegami’s FE-C100A SMPTE fiber camera adaptor, which transmits HD-SDI video, intercom, control status, and two channels of audio up to 1.2 miles. Ikegami’s FE-B100A Base Station transmits return HD-SDI or prompter video, intercom, genlock, and control signals to the GFCAM™’s camera head, further expanding the system’s capabilities.

Ikegami introduced the industry’s first tapeless camcorder in 1995. Drawing from its many years of tapeless experience, Ikegami’s new GFCAM™ tapeless HD camcorder features many Intelligent Recording innovations. These include Retro Loop (so videographers never miss a shot), time-lapse, and “Pakless” recording to continue shooting without interruption even while exchanging GFPAK™ media. GFCAM™ also features proxy generation and instant export of thumbnail clips via Bluetooth to laptops for fast logging, metadata insertion, and other HD production-workflow benefits.

GFCAM™ is part of Ikegami’s GF series tapeless production environment. The GF products were developed in collaboration between Ikegami and Toshiba to bring new levels of tapeless workflow efficiency to all stages of HD video production. GF series products also includes the GFSTATION™ (GFS-V10) Flash memory studio deck, GFSTATION PORTABLE™ half-rack-wide portable player/recorder, and the GFPLAYER desktop playback unit. GF MediaManager software provides efficient GF series integration with large server-based production environments.

