Dashwood Cinema Solutions To Debut Ground-Breaking 3D Technology Product Line

Calibrate, analyze, master, render; Dashwood’s new product line automates complex production tasks and provides an easy transition into Stereo 3D

Toronto, Canada –Dashwood Cinema Solutions, developer of 3D solutions, has announced its plan to unveil a new line of cutting-edge Mac®-based stereoscopic 3D products at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, held in Las Vegas, NV from April 11-14, 2011, in the 3D Pavilion (booth number C10514D3). Designed to accelerate 3D productions from camera lens calibration to mastering, Dashwood’s new product line automates complex production tasks and lends continuity to 3D workflows. “Our new products address gaps in typical 3D workflows. They remove the complexities of working in 3D and significantly reduce downtime during 3D production,” comments Tim Dashwood, founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutions. “With these tools, 3D production teams can work with greater confidence, speed and efficiency.” Visitors to the NAB show can also experience some of the new Dashwood 3D solutions on the DSC Labs (C10215), Matrox (SL2515), Stereo3D Unlimited (C10514D1), and Panasonic (C3707) booths.

NEW – Stereo3D CAT™ – Fast and Flawless Camera Alignment & Analysis

Stereo3D CAT™ is an on-location software calibration and analysis system that dramatically simplifies the calibration of left and right eye cameras. Equipped with a unique eyestrain warning system, Stereo3D CAT™ scans 3D footage and calculates the correct camera alignment points. Feedback guides illustrate the depth of the 3D shot and provide directors and cinematographers with a visual aide for making convergence adjustments and proper interaxial separation. “3D camera calibration is very time-consuming and complex; Stereo3D CAT™ helps speed up the process by providing both quantified feedback and visual guides that properly and quickly set up your left and right cameras in the rig,” says Dashwood. “What used to take up to an hour, now takes only minutes to accomplish using Stereo3D CAT™. Production crews can finally make quick lens changes without the time-consuming process of re-calibration using traditional charts.”

Stereo3D CAT™ Feature Highlights:

• Supports all 3D single or dual input and output modes, flip/flop left and/or right eye orientation, automatic or manual (with the new Dashwood 3D chart) disparity correction, and HIT convergence adjustment with automatic scaling

• Eyestrain warning system with histogram for comparison of left/right eyes

NEW – The Dashwood 3D Chart – Capture Your Best Shot

Developed in conjunction with DSC Labs, the Dashwood 3D Chart is a brand new stereoscopic chart that automates the display of accurate 3D rig calibration at unprecedented speeds. When integrated with the new Dashwood Stereo3D CAT™ calibration software or Stereo3D Toolbox v3, the chart’s unique visual code trackers work alongside the applications to automatically track to 1/1,000 of a pixel for ideal stereo alignment. The chart also offers an interface for live feedback to assist in automating camera alignment, sync testing and slating, and color and gamma calibration. For those aligning manually, the Dashwood 3D Chart offers a brand new manual pattern alignment that features DSC Labs’ patented FiddleHead spirals for corner-to-corner focus.

NEW – Stereo3D Toolbox™ v3.0 – Flagship 3D Mastering

Also being showcased on the stand is the highly anticipated version 3.0 release of Dashwood’s award-winning flagship tool: Stereo3D Toolbox. Utilized by post-production houses around the world for professional stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform, Stereo3D Toolbox outputs media to a wide range of stereoscopic 3D formats and manages the demuxing of side by side, interlace and over/under formatting. Stereo3D Toolbox’s stereoscopic mastering capabilities include unmatched sub-pixel precision, pixel-precise straight or angled floating windows, high-contrast “ghost toasting,” intuitive preview tools, fine control of image exposure and color balance, 2D+Z-Depth to stereoscopic conversion, and more. Additional top-secret features of Stereo3D Toolbox v3.0 will be revealed just in time for NAB.

NEW - Dashwood Stereo3D Utilities

Also to be showcased for the first time at NAB are Dashwood’s new utility applications. These newly developed tools support ingest of 3D material from new cameras on the market and output of stereoscopic files to monitors and recording devices.

For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please go to http://www.Dashwood3D.com or http://www.noiseindustries.com.

To schedule a press briefing with Tim Dashwood at NAB, please contact Kathleen Langlois (Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com).

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is a division of 11 Motion Pictures Limited, a Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Their award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform.

