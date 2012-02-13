Hogarth continues long-term partnership with Sohonet with new Sohonet Media Network (SMN) connection at Milton Keynes

Marketing implementation & media technology specialists, Hogarth Worldwide, connects its 5th UK site to SMN to ensure optimum delivery of cutting-edge technology solutions for media agencies and global brands.

LONDON: Sohonet (www.sohonet.com), the global expert in connectivity and data management for the media and entertainment industry, continues its long-term partnership with the hugely successful marketing implementation agency, Hogarth Worldwide (www.hogarthww.com), with a new SMN installation at Milton Keynes. Hogarth now has SMN connectivity across five UK sites and one in New York, enabling the rapidly expanding business to operate seamlessly at superfast speeds over multiple locations.

Hogarth Worldwide has been leading the way in marketing implementation technology solutions for the past three years. Starting out with an original team of just 14 in 2009, it has now grown to a team of 600 people working across the globe. The company works with creative agencies and brands to deliver cutting-edge production technology solutions that help enhance the creative process whilst keeping the need for client-side technological implementation down to a minimum. Hogarth’s expertise spans all marketing areas - TV, print, digital, point of sale, retail and trade promotions. It also powers in-house studios for leading agencies such as JWT, Grey, Y&R and others.

Alex Buchanan, Technology Operations Director, Hogarth Worldwide comments: “Sohonet has always been the standard for broadcast connectivity services. No one else has the industry expertise or the personal support service that Sohonet provides. Our SMN connectivity gives us the agility, security and flexibility we need to deliver the most innovative technologies to our clients and allows us to collaborate on projects across different geographical locations as if we were all in the same building.”

Hogarth has 1Gbit/s SMN connectivity and Sohonet Firewall Solutions installed at its offices in New York and London, as well as at leading agencies Grey, JWT and RKCR & Y&R in London.

Dave Scammell, Sohonet’s CEO, said: “Hogarth is a one of the industry’s greatest success stories. It consistently provides ever more innovative solutions to help the top creative agencies develop, manage and disseminate their highly prized digital assets quickly and effectively, and we are delighted to be part of its extraordinary ongoing journey. The creative industries are increasingly prioritising the installation of superfast, secure connectivity solutions to ensure they stay ahead in a rapidly growing digital world, and we are seeing more media agencies than ever before sign up for our SMN service as a result.”

About Sohonet

Sohonet is the only global expert in connectivity and data management services for the media and entertainment industry. With over 15 years experience, Sohonet offers an extensive range of solutions backed up by unrivalled technical support to enable clients to manage and transfer valuable and critical content quickly, securely and effectively. Our Sohonet Media Network is the largest and most established private, high-performance network for the media industry connecting the leading studios, production and post-production facilities across the globe.