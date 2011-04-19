TC ELECTRONIC TO HOST AUDIO SEMINAR OF THE YEAR IN ROME

ROME, APRIL 19, 2011 - TC Electronic, a global leader in digital signal processing and loudness control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post production markets, is pleased to host the TC Electronic Audio Seminar from June 9-10, 2011, at the Auditorium della Discoteca di Stato in Rome, Italy.

Audio is precious and deserves to be reproduced respectfully. TC Electronic has invited some of the most respected audio authorities in the industry - including George Massenburg and Bob Katz - to gather in Rome in early June, to share their thoughts and experiences regarding mixing, mastering and broadcasting during this technology-focused seminar.

For ages, sound was a natural phenomenon, only existing in the exact moment it was being produced, but technology allowing for the recording and reproduction of audio changed that once and for all. Now, beautiful audible moments can be captured and reproduced to enjoy at any time. However, technology can also be abused, which is rarely beneficial to the music and film-loving listener. In some cases, technology can be used in unintended and creative ways with great results, but in other cases, e.g. excessive use of compression, audio tends to suffer considerably. This seminar will touch on both of these topics.

TC Electronic has been part of the audio technology industry for decades and is determined to serve audio first - whether it being music, sound for film, broadcast or other similar applications. One way to reach this goal has been to contribute massively to the on-going development and definition of international broadcasting standards such as the ITU and EBU in collaboration with several independent research institutes and organizations. Another way is to host knowledge-boosting seminars large enough to gather some of the industry's most influential speakers, yet personal enough to exchange information and experience first-hand with them. These seminars are strictly focused on technology, not on products.

The speakers at the seminar in Rome include such experts as George Massenburg, Simone Corelli, Florian Camerer, Dino D'Ambrosio, Alessandro Travaglini, Richard van Everdingen, Bob Katz and Thomas Lund. The first day of the seminar will focus on post-production, while the second day will concentrate on professional broadcasting and particularly the radical changes happening in production and distribution of broadcast, film and music as a consequence of new ITU and EBU standards.

For example, the groundbreaking and comprehensive EBU R128 loudness recommendation is investigated from a multitude of angles, while only a few weeks earlier, ITU's loudness standard, BS.1770, will have been updated. The consequences of BS.1770-2 will also be evaluated and put into practical perspective.

Italy was an early mover on loudness-based transmission procedures and legislation, so the Eternal City will play an obvious host to an international assembly of audio professionals. The event takes place in a beautiful old building with fine acoustics in central Rome; the Auditorium della Discoteca di Stato, which is within walking distance of the great plazas, Pantheon, Forum Romanum, Trastevere, Colosseum, etc.

Additional details can be found below:

TC Electronic Audio Seminar*

Place: Auditorium della Discoteca di Stato, Rome, Italy

Dates: June 9-10, 2011

Price: €160 per person

Sign-up page: tcelectronic.com/tcelectronic-rome-event

Registration deadline: May 6, 2011.

* Seating is limited. Signing up is not a guarantee for participation. Final participants will receive a confirmation by e-mail.

Note: In addition to the main seminar, an optional 'extension package' is available for music mastering engineers. Bob Katz will talk at the main seminar, but the day before, June 8, he will also host a full-day 'Bob Till You Drop' mastering seminar. For more information about this extra day, please visit www.digido.com

The audio seminar in Rome is guaranteed to be a feast for all senses!