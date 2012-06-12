Pilat Media's Fabrice Beer-Gabel to Present 'An End-to-End Digital Delivery Infrastructure for Multichannel, Multilanguage Broadcast Operations' at BroadcastAsia 2012

Presentation Will Feature Pilat Media Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) Deployment at Chello DMC

NEW YORK -- June 12, 2012 -- Fabrice Beer-Gabel, vice president of marketing and business development for Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB), has been chosen to make a presentation at BroadcastAsia 2012. Speaking in the file-based workflow and media asset management track, Beer-Gabel will present "An End-to-End Digital Delivery Infrastructure for Multichannel, Multilanguage Broadcast Operations" on Tuesday, June 19, at 11:45 a.m. The presentation will feature a deployment of Pilat's industry-leading Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) at Chello DMC, one of Europe's leading providers of channel playout services, TV distribution, and content delivery for new media applications.

"In this presentation, we will describe a fully automated digital infrastructure that can enable multichannel operations to grow from a handful to multiple channels without increasing staff. We will focus on how advanced workflow allows media companies to ensure accurate, quality output in a highly complex and tightly integrated environment that incorporates multiple customers, channels, and languages," said Beer-Gabel. "The resulting efficiency improvements can allow operations to drive down internal pricing and costs for services that distribution clients once had to provide for themselves. Vendors are thus able to serve as technical partners to their clients, whether they need to distribute content to a cable headend or an IP streaming platform, anywhere in the world and in any language."

Chello DMC has built its reputation on delivering advanced multilingual and multiplatform broadcasting. The DMC currently transmits 65 SD and HD channels covering 19 territories in 16 audio languages and 26 subtitled languages across continental Europe, the U.K., the Middle East, Asia, and South Africa. Pilat's IBMS sits at the center of this content management automation and coordinates all content acquisition, planning, scheduling, and playout processes.

An industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience in the media, Internet, and telecommunications industries, Beer-Gable has served as Pilat Media's V.P. of marketing and business development since 2008. Previously, he was vice president of market development at BigBand Networks. Other prior positions include director of product marketing and business development at Optibase. Beer-Gabel has a master's degree in software engineering from the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées de Lyon, and a master's degree in management from Stanford University.

More information about the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOXTEL, CBS, TVNZ, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC World Service, Media General, Sky New Zealand, and ESPN Star Sports. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.