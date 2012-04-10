Gannett’s Broadcasting Division Signs Group Deal with LiveU to Provide Mobile ENG Technology

Hackensack, NJ, April 10, 2012 – LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular solutions, has been selected by Gannett’s Broadcasting Division to provide its backpack technology for local electronic newsgathering operations. LiveU’s flagship LU60 units have been deployed to the majority of Gannett’s 23 television stations across the United States, as part of a group-wide deal.

“LiveU provides our local news teams with an efficient and cost-effective solution for enhancing our award-winning news operations,” said Jeff Johnson, Vice President, Technology, Gannett Broadcasting. “After testing LiveU’s backpack technology over the past few months at select stations including three of Gannett’s largest markets and using them for a variety of news and weather events, we’ve received great feedback from our news teams on the quality, ease of use and flexibility of the LU60. And LiveU’s support has been very responsive whenever we’ve needed them. Our aim is to make everyone ‘live on their shift’.”

“Gannett’s roll-out of our product will put our flagship technology on the ground in the leading news markets around the country,” said Mike Savello, Vice President of Sales, LiveU. “Our units will not only meet the demands of the local station’s on-air needs, but will also help provide fresh content to meet the company’s growing multimedia demands. We’re proud that this deal extends live mobile video coverage to over 20 million US households.”

The LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.

About LiveU

LiveU (http://www.liveu.tv/) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s solutions have been used at high-profile events, including the 2011 British Royal Wedding, Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is an international media and marketing solutions company that informs and engages more than 100 million people every month through its powerful network of broadcast, digital, mobile and publishing properties. Our portfolio of trusted brands offers marketers unmatched local-to-national reach and customizable, innovative marketing solutions across any platform. Gannett is committed to connecting people – and the companies who want to reach them – with their interests and communities. Gannett’s Broadcasting Division’s 23 TV stations reach 21 million households, covering 18.2 percent of the U.S. population.

For more information, visit www.gannett.com.

