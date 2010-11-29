OCTOPUS Newsroom partners with Sony Sonaps

Prague, Czech Republic | Basingstoke, UK – November 29th, 2010 –OCTOPUS Newsroom announce their technology partnership with Sony Sonaps, a complete newsroom production system. Sonaps integrates fully with OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system, right from the planning stage, through to editing and playout, and into the archive.

The new partnership was based on intensive tests of seamless cooperation between OCTOPUS6 and Sonaps. Both systems are fully MOS compliant and integrate tightly together. 'Due to complexity and enhanced features of both Sonaps and OCTOPUS6, integration tests took little longer than usual but it was worth it. OCTOPUS6 and Sonaps form complete news environment and I would really like to emphasise the word COMPLETE. Both products have excellent implementation of MOS protocol which goes beyond the standard integration as we can see it with some other products in the market. We’re very excited to be working with Sony,' commented Jan Pulpan, CTO of OCTOPUS Newsroom.

As a result of the new partnership, content from the field, inside the Sonaps system, can easily be searched and browsed in OCTOPUS6 and linked to the story as it develops. Logging, storyboarding, and even finished editing with voice-over and effects can be done at the desktop. The running order and status are constantly updated so that everyone has the up-to-the-second information that’s essential in a high-pressure newsroom environment. Using the XPRI NS proxy editor in the newsroom gives the journalist ultimate flexibility to browse, edit and finish the story as quickly as possible.

About OCTOPUS Newsroom

OCTOPUS Newsroom is the world leader in providing platform independent newsroom computer systems in the TV broadcast industry with a history of more than 10 years of excellence. OCTOPUS6 is the latest version of its primary product, a multi-platform newsroom computer solution running on Windows, Mac OS X or Linux. OCTOPUS6 has an installation-free client, centralised updates and a straightforward user interface, while implementing all the features necessary for effective and efficient day-to-day newsroom operations. OCTOPUS system has been successfully installed into more than 80 channels including broadcasters such as Al Jazeera English - Worldwide, Euronews in France, Fox Turkey and AAJ TAK in India.

