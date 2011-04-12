Wohler Introduces CD-2 Caption/Subtitle OSD Video Monitor Adaptor

Compact Caption and Audio Decoder Enables Convenient, Cost-Effective Monitoring of SDI Stream and Caption Data

LAS VEGAS -- April 11, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies Inc. today introduced the new CD-2 native-format OSD video monitor adaptor for captions and subtitles. The innovative CD-2 decodes and renders captions or subtitles for any digital video monitor to display, conveniently allowing the operator to confirm the presence and accuracy of critical video and caption data using existing or low-cost monitors that lack caption display capability.

"The CD-2 is a compact and deceptively simple solution for handling caption inputs and outputs and monitoring the SDI stream across a broadcast plant or production facility," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, Wohler's EVP of worldwide sales. "With the CD-2, users can pull apart a 3G, HD-SDI, or SD-SDI signal quickly and easily, and they can also pick any stereo audio pair from the SDI stream for listening and cross-reference. The unit acts as a splitter, providing flexible output of the SDI signal depending on the requirements of the application and preferences of the user."

With automatic format detection for SD or HD content, the CD-2 provides an OSD-decoded output for captions and subtitles that maintains the original video format, as well as a reclocked pass-through video output. The system automatically detects and decodes WST, OP-47, and CEA-608/CEA-708 subtitles, covering the most prevalent captioning standards around the world. Suitable for any point in the broadcast or production chain, this small, externally powered unit translates a 3G/HD/SD-SDI multirate input containing captioning signaling into a burned-in 3G/HD/SD-SDI or DVI signal with open captions added to the picture. An LED indicator on the front panel provides a quick check of caption/subtitle presence.

The new CD-2 will be featured in the Wohler booth, N2524, at the 2011 NAB Show.

