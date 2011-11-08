Erykah Badu’s FOH Engineer Kenneth Williams Joins HARMAN’s Soundcraft for “Mixing With Professionals” Seminar in Miami

MIAMI, Florida – HARMAN’s Soundcraft today announced that audio engineer and production manager Kenneth Williams will appear at Soundcraft’s “Mixing With Professionals” seminar on December 6 in Miami. Kenneth Williams is the front of house engineer and production manager for Erykah Badu on her current world tour, and has worked with artists including Estelle, Raheem DeVaughn, Corbin Bleu, LL Cool J, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, the Goo Goo Dolls and many others.

Williams is a longtime user of the Soundcraft Vi6™ digital console and will present two half-day seminars on how to get the most out of using the Vi6 for concert sound mixing, while offering advice about live sound mixing in general, and meeting the demands of being a being an audio engineer and production manager for some of the world’s top R & B, hip hop, rock and pop artists. The half-day seminars will take place at the Gibson Guitars Miami Showroom.

“We’re proud to have Kenneth Williams join our team for our upcoming ‘Mixing with Professionals’ sessions,” said Katy Templeman-Holmes of Soundcraft Studer. “Kenneth has received numerous accolades for the clarity and presence of his mixes and has proven himself time and again on the front line of working with some of the most successful artists in music history.”

The seminars will take place from 9:30 AM-1:30 PM for the early session and 2:00 PM-6:00 PM for the later session. The seminars are free, and attendees can sign up online at http://usa.soundcraft.com/mwp/events.aspx. The event is open to professionals wanting to learn more about the Soundcraft Vi Series digital consoles, those making the transition from analog to digital consoles, new engineers and others.

Gibson Guitars Miami Showroom is located at 2751 North Miami Avenue, Suite 2, Miami, FL 33127.

