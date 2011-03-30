NewTek Brings Together Adam Carolla, Leo Laporte, Mark Fratto and Steve Hellmuth at NAB Show 2011

NewTek, a worldwide leader in video and 3D animation products, will present the second annual "Broadcast Minds" event at this year's National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show. Some of the most successful digital media influencers in the industry will discuss how to succeed in the new television landscape. The free event will be held Tuesday, April 12 at the Renaissance Hotel Ballroom (adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center), beginning with a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m. PT, followed by a 6:30 presentation.

NAB attendees will connect with influential broadcast industry figures, including:

--Adam Carolla, radio and TV personality and host of the Adam Carolla Show

--Leo Laporte, "The Tech Guy" and founder of TWiT Live

--Mark Fratto, associate athletics director for communications, St. John's University

--Steve Hellmuth, executive vice president of operations and technology, NBA

This candid "living room" discussion will be moderated by Streaming Media Editor, Eric Schumacher-Rasmussen. Guests are invited to participate in a Q&A session during this event. NAB attendees are advised to pre-register for this "must-attend" event. To register, visit http://newtek.com/nab.

According to Laporte, what he likes about the digital revolution is its democratizing nature. "If broadcasters are willing to think out of the box and throw away their notions of what broadcasting is, they can take advantage of and profit from the digital revolution," he said. "Anyone who has an idea they want to share and a potential audience, can produce and broadcast for themselves. This technology, along with NewTek TriCaster, allows you to get your voice heard. For me that is the most important transformation."

At NAB, NewTek will award over $100,000 in prizes with the TriCaster-A-Day Giveaway. For more information regarding NewTek at the NAB Show, visit: http://newtek.com/nab. For up-to-the-minute details on NewTek at NAB, follow NewTek on Facebook and Twitter.

With NewTek TriCaster(tm), anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects. In addition to the Adam Carolla Show, NBA Development League, St. John's University TWiT.TV, and TriCaster is used by broadcasters, webcasters, sports organizations, schools, houses of worship, government agencies and others to provide a new level of extended programming and content to their audiences.

Pricing and Availability

The TriCaster family of products in NTSC is available for education in North America starting at US$4,995, and multi-standard internationally starting at US$5,995. For more information, please visit www.newtek.com, or call NewTek Sales at 800-368-5441. International callers dial +1-210-370-8000.

About NewTek (NAB Show Booth: SL4514)

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster product line, 3PLAY and LightWave 3D. NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy Awards.

Clients include: Adam Carolla Show, NBA Development League, St. John's University TWiT.TV, MTV, ESPN X Games, New York Giants, Fox News, BBC, NHL, Nickelodeon, CBS Radio, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, USA TODAY, Diggnation, Streamin' Garage, Buzz Out Loud, Peter Himmelman's "Furious World," Kevin Pollak's Chat Show, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), North American Aerospace Defense Command, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including "Avatar," "TinTin," "Repo Men," "V," "Fringe," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "The Fairly OddParents" and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

