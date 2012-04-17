Haivision Brings Over-The-Top Internet Broadcast Capabilities to More Than 10,000 Systems

Haivision Offers Internet Streaming Upgrades to all Makito(TM) and Barracuda(TM) H.264 Encoders, Furnace(TM) IP Video Systems, and Viper(TM) Stream and Record Appliances

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- April 17, 2012 -- Haivision today announced that it is empowering its latest products with over-the-top (OTT) streaming capabilities as well as adding a "single-click connect" feature to its HyperStream(TM) cloud-transcoding and CDN connectivity service. HyperStream unifies, simplifies, and automates cloud-based transcoding on Amazon EC2(TM) with connectivity to the Akamai HD Network for global content delivery.

The company is supporting the launch of HyperStream Internet media services by incorporating Internet streaming capabilities (RTMP) across its popular product line. The products will now be able to connect directly to HyperStream Live, Haivision's software as a service (SaaS) for Internet media delivery. With HyperStream, users can take advantage of cloud transcoding to use uplink bandwidth more efficiently, delivering the highest quality RTMP Dynamic Streaming for Flash(R) video and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) for iOS devices.

"With the acquisition of the KulaByte(TM) technology, Haivision's expertise and commitment to Internet streaming is strengthened by enabling OTT capabilities across our product line," said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision Network Video. "We are giving our installed base over-the-top capabilities through a series of product upgrades, while enabling cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity with the launch of HyperStream Internet media services. This is certainly the largest single increase in Internet video capabilities the streaming media industry has ever seen."

Haivision's Makito(TM) encoder is the world's most popular HD H.264 video streaming appliance, widely deployed within the education, enterprise, medical, sports, entertainment, and federal markets. The encoder is renowned for its low latency, compact form factor and density, and performance handling up to 1080p60 HD. A no-charge upgrade will be made available for the Makito, giving it RTMP and HyperStream Live connect capabilities and thus, enabling thousands of new Internet broadcasters. Additionally, Haivision will issue OTT upgrades to the Barracuda(TM) SD H.264 encoder, the Furnace(TM) IP video system, and the Viper(TM) stream and record appliance.

