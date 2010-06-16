Inlet Technologies Announced as a Finalist for the 2010 Red Herring 100 North America Award

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today it has been selected as a Finalist for Red Herring's North America 100 award, a prestigious list honoring the year’s most promising private technology ventures from the North American business region.

The Red Herring editorial team selected the most innovative companies from a pool of hundreds applicants across North America. The nominees were evaluated on both quantitative and qualitative criteria including financial performance, technology innovation, quality of management, execution of strategy, market size, investor record, customer acquisition and integration into their respective industries. Red Herring’s unique assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track record and standing of a nominee, which allows Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the finalist list an invaluable instrument for discovering and advocating the greatest business opportunities in the industry.

"This year was especially difficult," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "Despite the global economic situation, there were many great companies producing really innovative and amazing products that we had a difficult time narrowing the pool and selecting the finalists. Inlet Technologies shows great promise therefore deserves to be among the Finalists. Now we’re faced with the difficult task of selecting the Top 100 winners of Red Herring North America award. We know that this year’s crop will grow into some amazing companies that are sure to go far."

"Inlet is delighted that Red Herring recognizes our demonstrated leadership in this industry," said Inlet CEO Don Bossi. “Our selection can be attributed in large part to several first-to-market innovations, the addition of over 150 new customers over the past year, and high demand for our streaming solutions across many industries.” Mr. Bossi will be presenting at the Red Herring North America conference in San Diego on June 24.

About Inlet Technologies

Inlet Technologies is redefining the online video experience with innovative solutions for media preparation that combine striking video quality with surprising simplicity and reliability, enabling content owners to expand their audience and realize greater value from their content. Industry leaders such as Major League Baseball, Microsoft, NBC Universal/Vancouver Winter Games, Yahoo!, France Télévisions and Home Shopping Network rely on Inlet for easy implementation, technical prowess and enterprise scale for their mission critical operations. For more information, please visit www.inlethd.com. Follow us on Twitter at InletTech.

###