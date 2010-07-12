CRYSTAL VISION AT SET 2010 - Broadcast and Cable

Crystal Vision products will be available for demonstration on booth D9 of their dealer in Brazil, 4S Informática at this year’s SET 2010 Broadcast & Cable show at the Centro de Exposicoes Imigrantes, Sao Paolo from 25th to 27th August.

4S Informática will be showing selected video conversion products from the Crystal Vision range including the popular Q-Down – a broadcast down converter and distribution amplifier that combines a unique level of quality in its price range with a short processing delay of just 16 lines, and an Up-and-down up/down/cross converter that combines the remarkable quality of motion adaptive video de-interlacing with embedded audio handling, aspect ratio conversion, signal timing and AFD data insertion.

Visitors to the 4S booth will also have the opportunity to see Crystal Vision’s TANDEM-110 – a dual audio embedder/de-embedder that can be configured as a single embedder or de-embedder, dual embedder or de-embedder, or mixed embedder/de-embedder by fitting appropriate analogue or digital piggybacks.

Also showcasing is the Crystal Vision SYNNER HD – an HD/SD combined synchroniser, tracking audio delay, embedder/de-embedder and audio processor ideal for a wide range of applications. The SYNNER HD can be used as a straightforward embedded audio synchroniser, or to embed, de-embed, route and process up to two groups of analogue or digital audio.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK, Crystal Vision provides digital keyers, picture storage modules and a full range of digital and analogue interface equipment including converters, synchronisers, distribution amplifiers and audio embedders to the professional broadcasting industry worldwide.

http://www.crystalvision.tv

http://www.4s.com.br

http://www.broadcastcable.com.br/