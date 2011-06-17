Cox Media Group Signs Group-Wide Agreement with LiveU to Provide Live Mobile Uplink Technology

Paramus, NJ – LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular backpack solutions, has been selected by Cox Media Group (CMG) to provide its mobile uplink technology to power electronic newsgathering operations. The Company’s newly enhanced technology – the LU60 – is being deployed at CMG’s 15 TV stations around the country to provide live, streaming news coverage.

“We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with LiveU. Our flagship station, WSB in Atlanta, has been working with LiveU since 2009, using the mobile system for storm-tracker reporting and other breaking news coverage,” said Dave Siegler, CMG’s Vice President of Technical Operations. “Our viewers depend on us to cover news as it happens, and LiveU’s technology gives our teams the freedom to send high-quality, dependable news video back to the stations for broadcast, even while mobile.”

“Our latest LU60 backpack enables Cox and its stations’ mobile news teams, to conduct real-time interviews from any location,” said Mike Savello, Vice President of Sales, LiveU Inc. “We are happy they chose our system after thoroughly testing its performance and usability with 24/7 support from our professional services team. Cox stations utilize LiveU in many ways to bring breaking news home live to viewers, for example, broadcasting from a raft in the middle of a flooded area, transmitting live from events inside high-rise office buildings, and, for the first time, long-form live streaming of local court proceedings on its website.”

LiveU’s flagship LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency and up to 1080 HD video.

LiveU (www.liveu.tv ) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular backpack solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum throughput depending on which connections are available. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s solutions have been used at high-profile events, including the red carpet at the Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s Royal Wedding, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.

The company is based in Paramus, NJ and Kfar Saba, Israel.

Cox Media Group, Inc. is an integrated broadcasting, publishing, direct marketing and digital media company that includes the national advertising rep firms of Cox Reps. With $1.8 billion in revenue, the company operations include 15 broadcast television stations and one local cable channel, 85 radio stations, eight daily newspapers and more than a dozen non-daily publications, and more than 100 digital services. Additionally, CMG owns and operates Valpak, one of the leading direct marketing companies in North America. For more information about Cox Media Group, please check us out online at www.coxmediagroup.com.

