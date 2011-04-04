DVEO to Demo Ogg Vorbis Stereo Codec Based Radio Station Studio to Transmitter Link at NAB 2011, Booth SU6911

San Diego, California -- April 4, 2011 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their professional internet radio transmitter and receiver pair with analog inputs and outputs at NAB 2011, April 11-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in booth SU6911.

Developed for radio broadcasters, the Audio Pipe is a highly matched pair of (1) an audio encoder and (2) an audio decoder, designed to deliver very high quality audio via IP. The connection can be dedicated IP or well-provisioned public Internet.

The Audio Pipe's quality is enabled via the advanced Ogg Vorbis codec. Ogg Vorbis is a powerful new audio compression format. Comparable to AAC+, it delivers much better audio quality than MP3 and uses far less bandwidth.

The Audio Pipe is powered by Streamit® software. Configuration is done remotely with Streamit's web-based portal or locally with the free Windows® based Terminal Program. The user interface includes a task scheduler. Schedules can be sent to the receiver from a remote server, with tasks to be executed at desired times on a daily or weekly basis.

"The Audio Pipe is a high quality, cost-effective solution for transmitting radio programs to AM or FM transmitters, cable head-ends, or satellite uplinks," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "It can also be used to remotely monitor transmitted signals."

The Audio Pipe encoder and decoder are compatible with Icecast®. The decoder is compatible with SHOUTcast™ and Windows® Media.

The Audio Pipe features low latency. The delay between the transmitter and receiver can be less than one second, depending on the bitrate. The decoder also supports playback of encrypted files and streams. In case of unexpected network issues, the decoder can play a backup radio program from the SD memory card.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

• Broadcast Quality

• Delivers high quality audio via a private line or public internet

• Encoder Input: Analog audio

• Decoder Output: Analog audio

• Encoder Output: Ogg Vorbis audio streams

• Decoder Input: MP3, WMA, AAC+, and Ogg Vorbis audio streams

• RS232 port for transparent RDS data transfer

• Balanced XLR inputs/outputs

• Headphone output

• Remote configuration, monitoring, maintenance and software update

• Decoder supports both playback of encrypted files and encrypted streams

• Low delay – less than 1 second, depending on bitrate

• Advanced buffer management

• Automatic startup after power failure

• Network remote control, telnet support

• Includes task scheduler

• Fits in half 1 RU 19” rack space

• Files can be stored on an SD memory card for backup signal

• Rackmount kit accessory available

Suggested Retail Prices:

Audio Pipe Encoder and Decoder (sold in pairs): $2,495 U.S.

Audio Pipe Encoder and Decoder with rack mounting kit: $2,495 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at http://www.dveo.com/.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815

About Streamit

Streamit, founded in 2003, is a Dutch company that specializes in the development and marketing of software solutions and hardware devices for audio and video streaming over the Internet. Streamit solutions are being used worldwide.

For more information about Streamit, please contact Wim van Dijk at 31 40 255 60 36 or wim@streamit.eu, or visit www.streamit.eu.

Streamit B.V., Verdunplein 10, 5627 SZ Eindhoven, Netherlands

Web: www.streamit.eu phone: 31 40 255 60 36, fax: +31 40 844