Sinclair Broadcast Group Selects Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) Video Quality Assurance Suite to Establish Enterprise-wide Remote Monitoring Network

PRINCETON, N.J. -- March 22, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the United States' largest television broadcasting companies, is deploying the StreamScope(R) service-quality assurance solution across its broadcast stations. Sinclair has previously standardized on Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) metadata platform and older versions of the StreamScope MT MPEG analyzer.

The new agreement updates Sinclair's MPEG analyzer population to StreamScope MT-40 and also adds the latest StreamScope product family components: StreamScope RM-40 intelligent remote monitoring systems and the StreamScope EM-40 enterprise monitoring system. The EM-40 will be integrated with the fleet of RM-40s to create a unified remote-monitoring network covering all of Sinclair's stations. The system provides real-time, service-based monitoring, troubleshooting, and auditing capabilities.

"Sinclair has utilized Triveni Digital's StreamScope solutions for years. Our chief engineers have always enjoyed the comprehensive analysis and ease of use in the StreamScope MT product line. We are excited about the addition of the StreamScope RM and EM products, which support our planned migration to enhanced centralized monitoring and more efficient deployment of our engineering talent," said Harvey Arnold, corporate director of engineering for Sinclair Broadcast Group. "StreamScope systems have enabled us to monitor, measure, record, and analyze DTV streams, providing in-depth information that allows station engineers to drill down to determine root causes of service-affecting problems. The EM-40 system adds further value by letting our technical staff maintain overall network integrity and video quality of service by tapping into any monitored stream across the family of Sinclair stations."

Designed for broadcasters, cable operators, service providers, and IPTV networks, the EM-40 oversees a fleet of StreamScope units that continuously detect, isolate, and analyze faults using a configurable set of rules. By giving users comprehensive remote analysis capabilities for any monitored stream, the StreamScope product line reduces customer downtime and complaint-response costs. StreamScope's advanced system architecture provides unique, powerful tools, such as "post-mortem analysis" and MPEG stream comparison. At Sinclair, the EM-40 will monitor broadcast stations' StreamScope RM-40 units in real time and automatically generate alarms when a transport stream falls outside an operator-specified configuration. Integrated trend analysis enables engineering staff to analyze past or recurring issues.

"Sinclair is a long-term Triveni Digital customer, and a clear leader in the industry. We are honored by their selection of the StreamScope product family as a key element of Sinclair's major initiative toward an even more centralized and efficient operation. We are thrilled to have Sinclair as an ongoing partner and contributor to our product line's continued evolution, with particular emphasis on the broadcast industry's dual challenge to exploit greater efficiencies, while at the same time deploying new, more complex service types on an emerging set of advanced receivers, such as mobile devices," said Mark Simpson, president and CEO of Triveni Digital.

