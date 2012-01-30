Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Names Kokseng Tan Regional Sales Manager, Asia

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) and Sports & Entertainment markets, is pleased to announce that Kokseng (KS) Tan has been appointed to the position of regional sales manager, Asia. He is based in Singapore and reports to Stuart Harvey, IMT international sales director.

In his new role, Tan will be responsible for defining sales strategies and supporting business partners and resellers in the Asia market. He will ensure that budget goals for sales volumes and profitability are reached and that the company’s market share continues to increase.

“KS is a highly motivated, numbers-driven sales professional, and we are pleased to have him join the IMT team,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “His strong business acumen, experience and passion for the industry will help IMT’s Asian market continue to flourish.”

With a focus on government, police, military and operations, Tan has more than a decade of experience in regional business and channel development in the APAC telecom industry. He assumes his new position after spending the past three years with Solectek Corporation, where he held the position of director of sales, Asia.

Prior to his previous position, Tan also served as regional business and channel development manager, APAC, for Motorola Electronics, and Regional Sales Director, APAC, for Radwin LTD. He was also regional sales manager for Nuera Technology and for Brooktrout Technology.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

# # #