AUDIO-TECHNICA HONORS LIENAU AV ASSOCIATES WITH COVETED PRESIDENT’S AWARD

STOW, OH, August 1, 2011 — Audio-Technica is pleased to announce that Westchester, Pennsylvania-based Lienau AV Associates, Inc. has been presented with A-T’s prestigious President’s Award. The award was presented by Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. President and CEO, and Tracy Brefka, Audio-Technica Territory Manager, Professional Products, to Lienau AV Associates Principal Eric Schwartz. The coveted A-T President’s Award was presented at a ceremony during this year’s InfoComm Expo on June 15th in Orlando, Florida.

Eric Schwartz accepted the award, which recognizes a leading manufacturer’s representative for outstanding commitment and dedication during the Audio-Technica 2010/2011 fiscal year. The firm sells Audio-Technica professional products to retailers and sound contractors in eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey.

Philip Cajka commented, “Lienau AV Associates has been awarded this honor for their strong dedication to sales performance, customer care and the marketing of the A-T brand. The Lienau team has a vast base of knowledge and experience, in addition to their fierce work ethic. We are proud to give them this honor, and extremely grateful for their service.”

