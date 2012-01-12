HTN Communications Signs New Backhaul Services Agreement With Altitude Sports & Entertainment

NEW YORK -- Jan. 12, 2012 -- HTN Communications LLC (HTN) today announced that it has signed a new contract with Altitude Sports & Entertainment to continue providing A/V backhaul services for Altitude's broadcasts of all Denver Nuggets NBA and Colorado Avalanche NHL games.

"HTN has been an essential member of our team from the beginning, and we know we can count on the company to provide customer service and reliability that is absolutely without peer in the live sports fiber backhaul industry," said Kim Carver, president and CEO of Altitude Sports & Entertainment. "HTN's technical expertise, robust fiber network, and continuous monitoring and support all add up to the ultimate viewing experience for our Nuggets and Avalanche fans."

"For sports fans in the Rocky Mountains viewing area, there is no better source for comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams than Altitude Sports," said Christian Kneuer, senior director of operations and client relations at HTN. "As the network's sole backhaul provider for Nuggets and Avalanche games, we're looking forward to an ongoing partnership with Altitude Sports as it continually ups the ante on highest quality delivery of professional sports coverage."

More information about HTN products and solutions is available at www.htncom.com.

# # #

About Altitude Sports & Entertainment

Seen in more than 3.1 million homes in a 10 state territory, Altitude Sports is the television home of the Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Mammoth, Colorado Eagles, Denver Outlaws, the Big Sky Conference, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, ESPN Syndication (including Big 12 Conference and Western Athletic Conference events,) as well as other local and regional sports, entertainment and public service programming. A full list of Altitude programming and other information can be found at www.altitude.tv.

About HTN Communications LLC

HTN Communications LLC, formerly Hughes Television Network, is the longest tenured sports television and radio transmission provider in North America. Packaging services for the broadcast, cable, and radio rights holder, the company offers seamless point-to-multipoint live HD transmission from every Major League Baseball (MLB(R)), National Basketball Association (NBA(R)), and National Hockey League (NHL(R)) sports venue to any site worldwide and provides services for a broad range of entertainment events and news media outlets. HTN's state-of-the-art fiber optic transmission facility in New York City enables rapid end-to-end provisioning for on-network locations, and its diversified bidirectional bandwidth capacity allows HTN to maximize efficiency and quality for any transmission. With unparalleled industry experience and a network tailored to the sports market, HTN Communications provides its clients with flexibility and reliability on which they can depend. More information is available at www.htncom.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS