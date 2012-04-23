Blackmagic Design Announces Desktop Video 9.5 with Support for the Upcoming Release of Adobe Creative Suite 6 Software and Windows WDM Driver Support

NAB 2012, Las Vegas, USA - April 16, 2012 - Blackmagic Design today announced Desktop Video 9.5 software update that adds support for the upcoming release of Adobe® Premiere® Pro CS6 video software using Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity capture and playback products on both Mac OS X and Windows 7. Desktop Video 9.5 for Windows 7 also includes a new WDM driver that lets customers use Blackmagic Design products with an enormous range of Windows video software.

Desktop Video 9.5 Software will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2012 booth at #SL220.

Desktop Video 9.5 will let customers use DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity capture and playback products with Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 . This upcoming release includes support for Adobe Mercury Transmit, which is a new plug in design for Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 that provides more real time effects with any video format and codec. With Adobe Mercury Transmit, Blackmagic Design can get direct access to the Mercury Playback Engine in Adobe PremierePro CS6, so customers can experience better playback performance than ever before.

With Blackmagic Design capture and playback solutions, Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 applications will be able to capture and work with the highest quality compressed and uncompressed video formats. Video can be captured from decks, cameras, live feeds and other sources for editing, compositing, graphics production and more with the advanced features of Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 software. Desktop Video 9.5 also supports Adobe Encore CS6 for hardware video output when authoring DVD and Blu-ray disks.

Desktop Video 9.5 for Windows 7 includes a WDM driver that supports a huge variety of Windows based video applications. Desktop Video 9.5 lets all DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity products work directly with CyberLink PowerDirector, Corel VideoStudio X5, Nero Video 11, Magix Movie Edit Pro, VLC, AMCap, ArcSoft ShowBiz and many more. WDM drivers are ideally suited to developers who require future proof technology, that is faster and more efficient.

“DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity support the use of more software than any other capture and playback solutions,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Desktop Video 9.5 gives customers the opportunity to use their favorite video applications with the highest quality video and to work on Mac OS X, Windows 7 and Linux operating systems with the same hardware. No other capture and playback solutions provide this level of cross platform compatibility or application support!”

At NAB 2012 (booth SL2624), Adobe is revealing the Creative Suite 6 video tools, which are expected to ship in the first half of 2012. Adobe Premiere Pro CS6 combines faster performance with a sleek, customizable user interface and powerful trimming tools that let editors work the way they want to. Learn more about the top new features in Adobe Premiere Pro and the other video tools of the upcoming Creative Suite 6 here: www.adobe.com/go/cs6reveal.

Availability and Price

Desktop Video 9.5 Software is available now for download free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.

Press Photography

Product photos of all Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.