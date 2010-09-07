For Immediate Release

CLASS ON DEMAND ANNOUNCES ONE-STOP-SHOP TRAINING FOR ADOBE CREATIVE SUITE 5

Packed with Emmy-winning, certified instruction, users of all levels will benefit from Class on Demand’s most comprehensive series of Adobe training releases to date

Hoffman Estates, IL – September 7, 2010 - Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative and IT markets, is pleased to announce a variety of upcoming training courses; all centered around Adobe® Creative Suite® 5 (CS5) software. The first Class on Demand series title, “Getting Started with Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium,” will be released in early September in both streaming on-demand video and DVD-ROM formats. Courses to follow include: “Complete Training for Adobe Premiere® Pro CS5,” “Complete Training for Adobe Photoshop® CS5,” and “Complete Training for Adobe Dreamweaver® CS5.” Individually led by Emmy®-winning Adobe expert, Tim Kolb, and Adobe Certified Instructor, Sue Jenkins, the new courses feed the creative impulses of both novice and experienced Creative Suite users in all-encompassing, up-to-speed guides of the ins-and-outs of Adobe’s popular design and production tools. The range and depth of information offered in these new training titles, proves to be the most comprehensive bundle of Adobe training releases from Class on Demand to date. “Class on Demand continues to deliver training courses that are great resources for our customers,” said Scott Morris, director of marketing for Dynamic Media at Adobe. “These titles will help customers – from those new to Adobe products to seasoned professionals - get the most out of all that Adobe Creative Suite 5 has to offer.”

Each Class on Demand Adobe training title delivers in-depth instruction in a unique, non-linear training approach, enabling users of all levels to confidently navigate CS5 products and their groundbreaking new features and enhancements. The collective training chapters/lessons provide an end-to-end curriculum for maximum information retention, and accelerate both creative and professional video workflows through the use of real-world examples.

Class on Demand Adobe Training Sponsors

The impending release of the new Class on Demand Adobe training bundle has gathered much attention, with accrued sponsorships from the best and brightest of the design and production industry. Specializing in everything from visual effects, to visual computing technologies, to imaging software, to animation services and web hosting; these sponsors include: BorisFX, NVIDIA, Tiffen, Suite Imagery, and Lunar Pages. Each of these companies will have a launch page from the DVD home menu of their sponsored training course. The respective trainer will describe their product and demonstrate how it can be utilized within that particular Adobe application.

"We are thrilled to offer our customers this compilation of extensive Adobe training releases. Our trainers, Sue Jenkins and Tim Kolb, both have a vast understanding and knowledge of Adobe software that will be transferred to our users in each training release," says Paul Holtz, founder and CEO, Class on Demand. "The recently released Adobe CS5 is taking the industry by storm, and we are pleased to be right on board, offering Adobe users the 'best of the best' in creative and production training. This series of Adobe training releases benefits everyone from creative enthusiasts to professional editors, and everything in between. We would also like to thank all of our sponsors for helping to bring to life this comprehensive set of Adobe training releases.”

Pricing and Availability

“Getting Started with Adobe Creative Suite 5 Production Premium,” “Complete Training for Adobe Premiere Pro CS5,” “Complete Training for Adobe Photoshop CS5,” and “Complete Training for Adobe Dreamweaver CS5,” will be available to purchase in both Class on Demand streaming video, via the recently announced on-demand learning platform, and DVD-ROM formats via the Class on Demand website (http://www.classondemand.com).

About Instructor Tim Kolb

Tim Kolb is an experienced director and post-production pro for television commercials and corporate video productions. Over his career spanning 22 years, his vast knowledge of Adobe® software has helped him develop successful productions on Video, CD, DVD, and the Web for a variety of clients large and small. Tim has earned merits that include 3 Emmy nominations, an Emmy and was named to AV Video Multimedia Producer Magazine's ‘Top 100 Producers of 2002.’

About Instructor Sue Jenkins

Sue Jenkins is a web and graphic designer, illustrator, photographer, teacher, and writer, as well as owner and creative director of Luckychair (www.luckychair.com), a full-service web and graphic design studio serving businesses across the U.S. Sue has over eleven years experience as a professional designer, is an Adobe Certified Expert and Adobe Certified Instructor teaching courses in Photoshop, Dreamweaver and Illustrator, and is the author of several books on Illustrator, Dreamweaver, and Web Design.

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content including video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, IT, customized corporate training and vocational education. Please visit http://www.classondemand.com for additional information.

All trademarks, company names and products are the property of their respective holders.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.

For Press Only (Class on Demand)

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com