AmberFin launches the iCR Standards Converter

New approach to standards conversion, transcoding and rewrapping for file based workflows

AmberFin has announced the launch of the new iCR Standards Converter, joining its award-winning iCR software range.

Standards Conversion is a key tool for monetizing existing content in markets with different frame rates; as companies migrate towards file-based working, there is increasing demand for file based standards conversion that does not require costly videotape layback.

The iCR Standards Converter is a new software product, specifically designed for standards conversion in a file based environment with a comprehensive range of high quality temporal, spatial, codec and wrapper conversion tools, and delivering best-in-class results.

Workflow is highly efficient, with extensive integration and automation possibilities to third party software and storage technology. Supplied as software, the iCR Standards Converter runs on non-proprietary open architecture, allowing users to benefit from latest IT developments and integrate into increasingly IT-centric environments. Input and output formats are not limited to traditional broadcast video alone as a wide range of content demands, ranging from web and mobile through SD and HD, can be satisfied. The iCR Standards Converter also includes a wide range of audio tools not found in traditional standards conversion products.

Bruce Devlin, CTO of AmberFin, says: “Our customers businesses are changing and they need new answers to delivering content at high quality in a cost effective manner. The new iCR Standards Converter fits exactly into the new file based business processes our customers are deploying. Our customer base wants to reduce it’s reliance on using videotape methodology and all that it entails, and the iCR Standards Convertor is a major step forward in that process.”

The iCR Standards Converter is available in March 2010.

- Ends -

About AmberFin

AmberFin enables content owners to maximize the value of their TV, film and video content, from capture through to distribution, while increasing revenues, reducing costs, saving time and eliminating incompatibility issues. AmberFin iCR, with four-time Emmy-award winning technology, plays a key role in turning the content that owners have into the content their customers want. As an open standard, future proof platform that digitizes and transforms new and archived content, AmberFin iCR delivers the best quality pictures at smaller file sizes across multiple delivery platforms, including the Internet, VoD, TV, mobile and other small screen devices. AmberFin already has 100s of iCR systems in the field, and is trusted by some of the world’s most prestigious companies including Sony, NBA, Turner Broadcasting, BT, Channel 4, RTM, National Geographic and Warner Brothers, managing the digitization and repurposing of their content.

Privately held by Advent Venture Partners, AmberFin is headquartered in Basingstoke, UK. More information is available at: www.amberfin.com

Editorial contacts:

Matthew Lloyd (US)

Hotwire for AmberFin

matthew.lloyd@hotwirepr.com

617-834-3146

Gina Giachetti (US)

Hotwire for AmberFin

gina@m2l2communications.com

510-858-8111