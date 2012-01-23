BEXEL APPOINTS MATT DANILOWICZ AS PRESIDENT

Broadcast Industry Veteran Brings Leadership and Experience to Bexel Team

BURBANK, CA, JANUARY 23, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Danilowicz to the position of president. In his new role, Danilowicz will be responsible for all operational aspects of Bexel. He will report to Jerry Gepner, chief executive officer for The Vitec Group Services Division.

With more than 20 years of experience in improving the workflows and financial operating models of television stations across the country, Danilowicz has led several companies in the development of such key technological innovations as newsroom computing, non-linear editing, video server implementation and on-air production automation.

“Matt's background in business and broadcast makes him an ideal fit for the company, and I am very pleased to have an executive of his caliber bring his skills and energy to the Bexel team,” says Gepner. “I believe his leadership will have a powerful and positive influence and help Bexel further secure its position as the premier equipment rental and engineering solutions provider in the U.S. broadcast marketplace.”

Prior to joining Bexel, Danilowicz served as managing director for Clear-Com, where he formulated a new strategy framework emphasizing innovation that transformed Clear-Com into a profitable market-share leader for mission-critical intercom solutions. Building a strong management team and emphasizing cross-functional collaboration were critical to his success at Clear-Com, and remain central to his leadership practice.

Danilowicz holds a patent for the first computer disk-based video server to play commercials to air, developed during his tenure as general manager for a start-up company in the Dynatech/Utah Scientific broadcast portfolio. He was a leading pioneer of newsroom workflow automation, traveling to most of the leading networks and television stations in the country, where he analyzed operational improvements and formats and creating organizational change practices. Danilowicz’s push for innovation at Clear-Com helped the company earn an Emmy Award in 2010.

Prior to his position at Clear-Com, Danilowicz served as general manager for Pinnacle Systems’ broadcast division, vice president of business development for Thomson/Grass Valley, CEO of iNews and vice president of broadcast for Avid Technology. In 2001 he was recognized by Broadcasting & Cable magazine as television’s “News Technology Guru.”

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £309 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.