Digital Rapids Elevates Elastic, Intelligent Media Processing Automation with Transcode Manager 2.0

Groundbreaking new version of high-volume transcoding software, powered by Kayak application foundation, makes IBC debut

September 9, 2011 -- IBC 2011, Amsterdam, Stand 7.G41: Digital Rapids is treating attendees of the IBC 2011 exhibition to a look at the next generation of the company's automated, high-volume media processing solution, as the upcoming 2.0 version of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager software makes its IBC debut. Powered by the groundbreaking new Kayak application platform, Transcode Manager 2.0 builds on the proven quality, format flexibility and performance that have made Transcode Manager the preferred choice of leading media organizations for applications from post production and archive to broadcast and multi-screen distribution. New features in version 2.0 include intelligent, logic-driven workflow automation; dynamic licensing; and elastic scalability with support for both on-premises and external clouds.

Transcode Manager 2.0 features sophisticated, decision-based process automation capabilities that seamlessly blend advanced analysis, logic branching, metadata handling and media transformation to enable intelligent, adaptive workflows. Using the included Kayak Designer, users can visually define powerful workflows combining video and audio manipulations, compression, visual monitoring, publishing and more. Different tasks or parameters can be applied based on the characteristics of the input source and previous processing results, with frame-by-frame analysis enabling workflows to adapt to anomalies or changing attributes even within a single source file.

"Transcode Manager 2.0's visual process design capabilities make it easy for customers to craft rich workflows that eliminate costly manual effort, while our continuously adaptive approach addresses issues such as malformed source files that often trip up automation in high-volume operations," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager, VOD & Post Production at Digital Rapids.

Transcode Manager 2.0 features a flexible, dynamic licensing model that supports both on-premises and external cloud deployments, enabling on-demand, elastic resource expansion within or beyond facility walls. Transcoding engines and associated program components can be instantiated on local systems or external cloud resources as needed using available software licenses 'checked out' from a central pool. Deploying cloud technologies in-house helps customers manage infrastructure costs while enabling resources to be allocated dynamically in quick response to demand. Meanwhile, the ability to extend on-premises transcoding operations to the external cloud enables on-demand, elastic resource expansion without the capital expenditure and time-consuming effort of provisioning additional local physical systems.

"Transcode Manager 2.0's cloud deployment model allows customers to first take advantage of cloud dynamics in-house and move or scale to a pure cloud infrastructure on-demand," said Gallipeau. "Meanwhile, Transcode Manager 2.0's seamless integration of on-premises and external cloud transcoding will let premium media organizations leverage their existing infrastructure investments and maintain the security they depend on while dynamically expanding their media processing capacity to capitalize on new opportunities."

Transcode Manager 2.0 is built on the Kayak application platform, providing a rich, multi-language, component-based foundation for developing, designing and managing applications deployable from the desktop to the cloud. Third-party developers wishing to integrate their technologies or solutions with Transcode Manager 2.0 can develop directly on the Kayak platform.

Transcode Manager 2.0 is slated for release later this year, with easy integration between Kayak-based transcoding engines and earlier Transcode Manager installations providing a smooth transition path for existing users.

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions for transforming and delivering media is being showcased in booth number 7.G41 at the IBC 2011 exhibition in Amsterdam.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides the leading hardware and software solutions for transforming and delivering media, enabling the multi-platform experiences that are changing how audiences view content. Scaling from standalone appliances to global workflows, Digital Rapids solutions enable media professionals to maximize their productivity, quality, and the value of their content. Recipient of a coveted IBC Innovation Award and four prestigious Frost & Sullivan honors for encoding and transcoding leadership, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise to help our customers to expand their audiences, increase their media revenues and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Argentina and Hong Kong.